Fantasy Baseball – Who’s On The Rise?

Iowa Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw throws the ball during a game against Columbus on Aug. 15, 2024, at Principal Park in Des Moines. – Credit: © Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

I confess. I’m addicted. I have been involved with fantasy baseball in one form or another for the better part of forty years. Now I am completely gone. I have already completed nine drafts, I have five on the go and several more before opening day.

I keep a close eye on every baseball move. I listen to fantasy baseball podcasts. These are my two favourites – Fantasy Baseball Today and Rates and Barrels. Those are the youtubes, you can find them on Spotify.

I also need to know who’s rising and who’s falling. Here you can find the changing average draft positions (ADP) from the people who do these things with expertise and regularity.

You can get up to date information on player movement from several places, like mlb trade rumors: and nbc sports rotoworld.

Winners: Becoming a regular

Our cover photo is of Cubs infielder Matt Shaw. In the first two weeks of November his average draft position was 479. In the last two weeks he’s firing off at 218. The trade that brought Kyle Tucker to Chicago sent Isaak Paredes to Houston. Third base is no longer blocked in Chicago.

There are plenty of talented youngsters but they need a place to play. There was a time when the Phillies Ryan Howard was bashing homers in the minors but until the big team moved from Jim Thome, Howard had to wait. His first full season was at age twenty-six.

Very early last year, Padres rookie shortstop Jackson Merrill was going off from five to six hundred. By opening day, his talent won out. They made an outfielder out of him and he placed behind Paul Skenes for NL rookie of the year. This year his draft position is inside the top thirty.

Two Nationals outfielders rising

I’ve already written about rising stars headlined by Washington’s James Wood. His draft position is already hovering around the fifty mark. His rookie teammate outfielder Dylan Crews has everybody excited as well, already inside the top 150.

Winning jobs in Philly

Going to a consistant winner is well, a winner. Two newcomers to the Phillies are rising for different reasons. Jordan Romano, non tendered by Toronto is projected as the Phils’ new closer. Romano was a top sixty pick last year but got hurt. He’s moved up from ADP 332 to 167 since signing in Philly.

Jesus Luzardo also went through injuries in 2024. Falling off from a top 90 pick a year ago, He’s made a steady rise from a poor starting position outside the top 400 to now hovering on the cusp of 300. Obviously there are plenty more wins in Philly than South Florida.

Of course going from projected closer to just bullpen guy can have the adverse effect, such is the story for Yankees reliever Luke Weaver since the trade for Devin Williams.

There you have just some of the movers in the early going of fantasy baseball for 2025. Keep a keen eye on things. I’ll keep you updated and best of luck!