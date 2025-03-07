Sandy Alcantara Returns For Now but Cheap Marlins Will Still Be Awful

Welcome back Sandy Alcantara. We last saw Sandy in early September 2023, he went eight innings, something he did more often than any pitcher in the game. He hasn’t thrown a regular season pitch since. As you can see below, he’s throwing as hard as ever.

Word is the Marlins will limit his innings, sort of fatten him up for the trade deadline feast. And so it goes for this moribund franchise. Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, J.T. Realmuto, Jazz Chisholm, Pablo Lopez, Marcell Ozuna…All gone to save money.

The Marlins don’t pay. They were twenty-seventh in MLB payroll last year. They pay so little, they’ll soon be in trouble because of it which would cost them some cash.

Pitchers Coming Back

Alcantara is not the only injured Marlins arm on the way back. Much heralded righthander Eury Perez hasn’t thrown a pitch since 2023, hes expected back around the all star break.

Max Meyer, a former third overall draft choice departed in September and he’s at camp looking better than ever, with a pair of new pitches:

“Any pitcher who’s going to add pitches to their arsenal, it’s going to usually be a better pitcher. They nailed that down on me and said, ‘hey you got some stuff you got to work on this offseason.”

Ryan Weathers who was excellent at the end of last season, came into camp twenty pounds lighter and has been clock at triple digits this spring. Fifth starter Cal Quantrill will be happy with his move from Colorado to Florida.

Who’s The Closer Here?

Calvin Faucher? Jesús Tinoco? Or perhaps even Anthony Bender, who before injury was thought to perhaps be the future at the position for the Marlins.

Will They Ever Score?

The best hitters from the 2024 team are gone. Jake Burger who led the team with twenty-nine homers, Jazz Chisholm Jr and Josh Bell. In honour of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary the Marlins present, the not ready for prime time players.

Jonah Bride and Otto Lopez on the right side of the infield. It’s hoped the left side is populated by pair of emerging talents in Xavier Edwards and Connor Norby.

The outfield and DH are Jesus Sanchez and everybody else. Kyle Stowers. Dane Myers, Matt Mervis, Griffin Conine, Derek Hill and Albert Almora.

There are two young players to keep an eye on, Catcher Agustin Ramirez and first baseman Deyvison De Los Santos.

Surely all of these players hope to improve so they can eventually get traded and make money somewhere else.