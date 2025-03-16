Shohei Ohtani Joins Fortnite’s Icon Series

Jul 27, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; The trophies for the two winners of the duos match of the Fortnite World Cup Finals. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani has dominated baseball—MVPs, record-breaking seasons, and a historic $700 million contract. Now, the Dodgers’ two-way superstar is making history in a new arena: Fortnite.

Starting March 17, Ohtani becomes the first Major League Baseball player to join Fortnite’s Icon Series, standing alongside legends from sports, music, and gaming. This crossover blends baseball and gaming culture, giving fans an exciting way to celebrate Ohtani’s greatness in an entirely new way.

Suit up like Ohtani!

Players can hit the battlefield with two distinct Ohtani outfits. The Shohei Ohtani Outfit features his Dodgers home and away jerseys, complete with a bobble-head-style Decoy Bag Back Bling, a nod to his dog. The Trusty-Two Way Pickaxe, inspired by a pitching machine, adds to the set.

For a more intense look, the Samurai Shohei Outfit brings the heat – literally. This reactive skin ignites in flame with every elimination. The fiery Baseball Batana Pickaxe and Samurai Screamer Back Bling completes the battle-ready style.

First look at Shohei Ohtani's upcoming collaboration with Fortnite releasing March 17 🔥 Ohtani will be rocking his signature Dodgers jersey and will have a special accessory of his dog, Decoy. pic.twitter.com/JPNzyomNi4 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) March 10, 2025

Baseball themed Challenges

Ohtani’s arrival comes with exclusive Week 4 Battle Royale quests, inspired by his legendary 50/50 season:

Finish top 17 in 3 matches

Eliminate 3 opponents from 50+ meters

Throw 17 items

Deal 54 damager with the Kneecapper

Slide for 59 units

Each challenge earns XP to level up your Battle Pass, adding an extra layer of fun for both baseball and Fortnite fans alike.

The Shohei Ohtani Cup

On March fifteenth, competitive players can enter the Shohei Ohtani Cup, a solo tournament offering early access to the Samurai Shohei Outfit. With just ten matches in a three-hour window, every point counts!

A true icon

Ohtani’s Fornite debut expands his influence past baseball, introducing MLB to a massive new audience. Whether you’re a baseball fan, a gamer, or both, Shohei Ohtani proves once again he’s in a league of his own, redefining what it means to be a global sports icon.