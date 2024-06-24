MLB Trade Deadline: Orioles’ Stumble Against Astros, Narrows Yankees’ Options for Hot Corner

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there’s a rumor that All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman is a target for the Yankees. However, things took a turn when the Orioles, who also eyeing Bregman, were defeated by his team, the Houston Astros. This twist has put a dent in the Yankees’ plans, and has raised questions about the Oriole’s postseason hopes as well as their pursuit of Bregman.

Well, the Yankees pursuit of Bregman hinges on how the Astros perform. Should Houston struggle and fall out of contention, they may opt to trade Bregman before he becomes an agent at the end of the season. This could help them acquire promising talent or established players for their roster instead of losing him without any return. Trading Bregman would also create flexibility for retaining players or going after other free agents.

On the other hand, if the Astros start winning games and climbing up in the standings, they might become buyers or sellers. In such a scenario having someone like Bregman—a World Series champion with leadership qualities—would be crucial, for their playoff aspirations.

The Yankees are still in the market for a baseman. Ultimately, the decision rests with Houston. Their upcoming games will dictate whether Bregman will be up for grabs or if he’ll continue to be a player in their quest for a championship.

Bregman‘s recent form marks a turnaround from his start. He’s been exceptional lately, propelling the Astros winning streak forward. His batting average has surged above .300 over the two weeks with rumors suggesting it’s hovering around .350.

Moreover, not only is Bregman making hits but he’s also shown power by smashing five home runs during this period. In addition to his homers, he’s consistently driving in runs and has recorded double-digit RBIs in the fortnight. His, on-base percentage is equally impressive boasting an OPS that exceeds 1.000.

Meanwhile, the baseball world is also pondering over whether Bregman is the player the Chicago Cubs need to boost their chances in the World Series.

Could Alex Bregman be the Player the Cubs Need to Boost Their Chances of Winning the World Series?

The Cubs lack a power hitter, and acquiring Alex Bregman could provide a significant offensive and defensive upgrade. While their current third baseman is solid, Bregman’s prowess at the plate would make an impact.

With the Cubs vying for a playoff berth, they might consider making a move for Bregman if they remain competitive. However, their limited pool of promising players could pose a challenge in negotiations, especially, if Bregman keeps performing brilliantly. Furthermore, existing hefty contracts and Bregmans escalating salary may complicate any deal.

Should the Astros opt for an overhaul they could potentially trade Bregman for promising but established prospects. This scenario could see the Cubs acquiring a star player while providing the Astros with assets to build upon.

Although not favored as the optimal destination, the Cubs remain in contention as suitors. It all comes down to their performance and how much they’re willing to gamble for a chance at the championship this season. The Astros’ asking price and Bregman’s form will also play a role in the trade’s success.

