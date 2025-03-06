Top World Baseball Classic Moments

We are still a year away from another World Baseball Classic. Teams are currently qualifying for the event. For nostalgia’s sake, let’s enjoy a blast from the past and recount some of the tournament’s best moments.

4. Dominican Republic runs the table – 2013

The Dominican Republic was, and still is, the only team to go undefeated in the tournament. After going 8-0 leading up to the championship game, they took the crown by defeating Puerto Rico 3-0.

Robinson Canó was by far the tournament’s MVP. The second baseman hit .469, blasting 2 home runs and driving in 6. He became just the fourth player to ever win a WBC and a World Series.

3. Nelson Cruz brings the excitement – 2017

The Dominican Republic against the United States. First round. It’s a 5-3 ballgame for the USA. Two on base. Cruz steps into the batter’s box against the United State’s Andrew Miller. With a hot bat, Cruz hit a three-run homerun to take the lead and ultimately win the game 6-5.

An all-star play from an all-star player.

Although it was only the first round, it has been widely regarded as the game of the tournament.

2. Japan marches back to finals – 2023

It’s rare to earn “instant classic” status. Japan has two of these on this list, in back-to-back games. In the semi-final game against Mexico, there was non-stop action. A smooth home run robbery by Randy Arozarena, even dueling three-run home runs between Luis Urias and Masataka Yoshida.

Coming into the bottom of the ninth, Japan found themselves in a 1-run deficit. Who else to send out than Shohei Ohtani, Yoshida, and Munetaka Murakami? They came out blazing, Ohtani hitting a double and Yoshida walking.

After struggling all tournament, Murakami came out and cracked a walk-off homer, sending Japan to its first finals appearance since 2009.

1. Ohtani versus Trout

A dream matchup, poetic even. The two greatest players on Earth matching up for the first time in the ninth inning. Game on the line.

What else could happen, but a full count? Teammates battling it out for all the marbles. 3-2 count. Ohtani uncorked a beautiful slider and strikes Mike Trout out. Game over. Ohtani is Ohtani. Japan wins its third WBC championship, 2026 can’t come fast enough.