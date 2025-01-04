mobile app bar

The Nationals Rebuild Is Progressing

Elliott Price
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
The Nationals Rebuild Is Progressing

Sep 28, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Nationals outfielder James Wood at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Juan Soto will easily go down as the most important player in Washington Nationals history. Not only for his 4+ years in uniform which included a world series championship at age 20 but for the trade that has set up the rebuild.

August 2, 2022: Traded by the Washington Nationals  with Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres for Robert Hassell III, Jarlin Susana, CJ AbramsMacKenzie GoreLuke Voit and James Wood.

The Nationals Rebuild Is Progressing
Sep 4, 2024; Miami, Fl, USA; Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) throws to first base at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

CJ Abrams despite a late season issue for a late night casino visit, looks like a franchise shortstop. James Wood is about to explode into a potential superstar outfielder. Lefthanded starter Mackenzie Gore a former top prospect continues to improve.

Now twenty year old Jarlin Susana, a fourth member of the Soto trade is showing signs of being another top pitching prospect if he can get his control issues worked out.

The other big trade from that championship so far hasn’t been as successful but there’s still time:

July 30, 2021: Max Scherzer Traded by the Washington Nationals with Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Gerardo Carrillo, Donovan Casey, Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz.

The big names were to be Gray and Ruiz and the return has been middling at best. The catcher Ruiz (25) looks for a bounce back season after eighteen homers in 2023, his numbers tumbled. Gray was on the right track but underwent Tommy John and will miss most of if not all of 2025.

More young talented hitters

Joining Abrams in the infield is second baseman Luis Garcia. At 24 he’s already put in parts of five seasons and turned the corner in 2024. A 115 OPS+ with eighteen homers and twenty-two stolen bases. Joining Wood and speedy center fielder Jacob Young (24) in the outfield is Dylan Crews.

The Nationals Rebuild Is Progressing
Sep 29, 2024; Washington DC, USA; Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews rounds second base at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Crews was the second overall pick in the 2023 draft and was already a top ten prospect before the 2024 season. After just 608 minor league plate appearances he arrived in the majors late last season. He looks to get full time at bats this year to show off a power/speed combo.

Pitching needs not yet addressed

With the trade for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and the signing of free agent switch hitter Josh Bell, the Nationals leave only third base as a hitting position in need of an upgrade. Pitching is a different story.

The Nationals projected rotation of Gore, Jake Irvin, Trevor Williams, Mitchell Parker, DJ Herz and free agent Michael Soroka is sub par. Despite a wave of decent top level free agent rotation options, the Nats stayed out of the fray.

They also allowed closer Kyle Finnegan to walk while also trading a decent bullpen piece in Robert Garcia to Texas to get Nathaniel Lowe. The bullpen also looks to be sub par.

While the young hitters will be a treat to watch, in a division that boasts perennial playoff bound teams like the Braves and Phillies plus the emerging Mets, that pitching staff is going to need much attention to pull the Nationals up to the cream.

About the author

Elliott Price

Elliott Price

x-icon

Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

Share this article

Don’t miss these