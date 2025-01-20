The Changing Face Of The Closer Market

This really is about fantasy baseball, it matters who ends up being the closer. Those entering drafts will need to know the difference. Take the Toronto Blue Jays for instance. You might have been leaning toward a return by Jordan Romano before he was non tendered.

The pivot seemed to be toward Chad Green and maybe Yimi Garcia after he signed. When Jeff Hoffman signed as a free agent he was going to be the closer, right?

Jeff Hoffman was very attracted to the idea of closing games for the #BlueJays: “That’s what I’m meant to be, meant to do. That’s the part of the game where I come in and find comfort in the chaos.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) January 15, 2025

So it comes with some surprise that the Jays were in on Tanner Scott before his deal with the Dodgers. Well not that the Jays were in, they’re in on everybody it seems but that his contract numbers surely would have made him closer. Now they’re said to be interested in another closer, Carlos Estévez.

Dodger bullpen shift

It was a similar situation with the Dodgers. Evan Phillips thrived finishing them off until he hit a snag mid 2024, Michael Kopech took over the role and carried it until, well, today. With Tanner Scott coming aboard at four years and $72 million, he’s the man, right?

The Devin Williams trade to the Yankees changed the fortunes of two team’s bullpens. Trevor Megill was in for Milwaukee and Luke Weaver was out with the Yanks.

Cubs, Cardinals and Padres?

Rumours have the Cubs also interested in Estévez, not good if you invested in Porter Hodge. Then there are two guys who might be traded. The Padres Robert Suárez and the Cardinals Ryan Helsley who led the majors in saves last year.

Would Suárez even close if he’s moved and who takes over in San Diego? What about the St Louis situation and who loses out if Helsley moves.

Others still available

That doesn’t even take into account other free agents like Kyle Finnegan, Kirby Yates and Kenley Jansen who finished third, seventh and twelfth in MLB saves last season with 38, 33 and 27.

Plus do you know who the closers are with the Red Sox, White Sox, Rangers, Nationals, Marlins, Diamondbacks or even Rockies? CRAZY!