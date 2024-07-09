“He’s Not the Best Met This Year”: MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal Explains Controversial Motive Behind Pete Alonso’s All-Star Selection

May 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso making it to the 2024 National League All-Star team has stirred up some debate. While he’s a fan favorite and a two-time Home Run Derby winner, his performance on the field this season hasn’t exactly screamed “All-Star.” However, sportswriter Ken Rosenthal believes there’s a controversial reason behind Alonso’s selection.



Talking on the ‘Fair Territory’ podcast, Rosenthal mentioned that other New York Mets players such as Lindor and maybe Brandon Nimmo have stronger statistics in place this season compared to Alonso.

However, the sportswriter believes Alonso got the nod to participate because of his willingness to take part in the Home Run Derby despite subpar performances on the field.

“Now, I get why Alonso is there because he has said, ‘I’m not going to the Home Run Derby unless I am an All-Star.'”

As Rosenthal rightfully pointed out, although Pete Alonso remains a strong player, his batting average and on-base percentage in the 2024 season have not been as impressive as before.

In contrast, Lindor has been excelling with averages and great defensive skills outshining Alonso in areas. Furthermore, Nimmo has outperformed Alonso in statistics this season boasting averages, on-base percentages, and stolen bases.

Alonso’s overall numbers have also declined compared to his past All-Star seasons. Despite maintaining his power-hitting abilities, with several home runs, his candidacy for the All-Star game is being questioned due to weaknesses in important aspects of his game.

Hence, from the looks of it, including Alonso in the 2024 National League All-Star team was seen as a way to boost interest in the event, sparking discussions about whether star power outweighs, field merit when it comes to All-Star picks.

Well, apart from questions about Pete Alonso’s inclusion, fans have also been wondering why Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge decided to opt out of the Home Run Derby.

Ohtani and Judge Sit Out Home Run Derby

Both Ohtani and Judge have decided not to take part in the 2024 Home Run Derby.

Ohtani, who is recovering from elbow surgery is concentrating on his hitting for the Los Angeles Dodgers and is avoiding pitching responsibilities.

Joining the Derby could disrupt his recovery plan and raise the risk of injury. Likewise, the Dodgers are prioritizing Ohtani’s well-being as a dual-threat player and are aiming for his comeback in 2025.

Meanwhile, Judge, leading in home runs and a top contender for MVP has not revealed why he turned down the invitation. His choice may be a move to maintain his peak performance for the rest of the season and playoffs.

Despite being in perfect health presently, participating in the Derby and swinging could make him more prone to injuries. Additionally, Judge’s decision to snub the Home Run Derby could also be a strategic move regarding his looming contract talks with the New York Yankees.