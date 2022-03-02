“I will defend this country as best I can” – Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov will stay in Ukraine to assist in the country’s defence against Russian invaders 

Yaroslav Amosov, the Bellator Welterweight Champion, declared on Saturday that he will remain in his native Ukraine to “defend this country as best I can” against Russia’s attack.

Yaroslav Amosov is a Ukrainian mixed martial artist who is the current Bellator Welterweight Champion. He is the number 5th ranked pound for pound fighter in the company. Amosov is also a four-time world sambo champion, as well as a two-time European and Eurasia champion and winner of the European Cup. Amosov has also won a slew of national and international awards.

The Welterweight Champion stated in an Instagram video that he took his family to a “safe zone,” and has already returned to Ukraine, where he will fight. In the video, his manager, Andrey Spivachuk, confirmed the English translation of his remarks to ESPN.

“Probably, many will think that I ran away. I’m hiding or something like that, but this is not so,” said Amosov. “I took my family to the safe zone. Now I have returned and will defend this country as best I can, with what I can. I love this country, our own. Russia came to our house and started a war here, many people are dying — innocents, women and children. “We are in a real war. I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes, I hear it. Terrible things are happening here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaroslav ®️Dynamo®️ Amosov (@s_amoskin)

Yaroslav Amosov is one of the top up-and-coming fighters in the world

Yaroslav Amosov had no prior interest in martial arts. At least until he was 15 years old, when he joined a sambo club. He trained at the Hermes Club in Kyiv under Fedor Seredyuk and Vadim Korytny while there.

In 2012, Amosov made his international adult debut by winning the European Sambo Fighting Cup. He has since gone on to earn tremendous success in single fight. He won the WCSF World Championship four times (in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017), as well as the ECSF European Championship twice (2013 and 2014).

After defeating the Caucasian fighter Shamil Zavurov by submission in September 2014, Amosov was crowned Eurasia’s Professional Combat Sambo champion.

Amosov has won multiple combat sambo championships in Ukraine and was named a Ukrainian sports-master in March 2015.

Amosov, 28, is a 26-0 undefeated MMA fighter. He is widely regarded as one of the top up-and-coming fighters in the world. Last June, he won the Bellator welterweight belt by majority decision over Douglas Lima. In Bellator, he is a perfect 7-0.

On May 13 at Bellator London, Amosov will defend his welterweight belt for the first time against Michael Page.

Also Read:Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang – Huge Super fight to enlighten the Mix Martial World