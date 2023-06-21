“Greek Freak Is a Baller”: Having Sued for $2,000,000 Over Moniker, ‘Poet’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Uses It to Announce Hilarious Transition

Apr 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands in the center of the court after a 128-126 loss to the Miami Heat during game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players the league has ever seen. Being one of the youngest guys to make the NBA-75 list, Giannis is the ultimate competitor. That being said, The Bucks’ early exit from the playoffs this year, has resulted in Giannis starting prep early for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in Germany. Though aside from basketball and family, Giannis seems to have found a new love. The 7-foot power forward even took to Instagram to tell his fans that he would be leaving behind his career in ‘ jokes’ to pursue his true love, ‘poetry’.

As Giannis trains hard in Germany for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, his lawyers seemed to have also inherited his work ethic. Over the past year, Giannis and his team of lawyers have sued over 52 people for infringing the ‘Greek Freak’ trademark. The string of suits filed also included a case where Giannis has made claims in damages for over $2,000,000. But with Giannis having worked so hard to get where he is, it’s understandable why he would ‘protect’ his trademark so aggressively.

Giannis lets the world know that he has transitioned from ‘Dad Jokes’ to ‘Poetry’

No. 34 for the Milwaukee Bucks has a story for the ages. Giannis often talks about growing up in Athens. How, even though he and his family were ‘dirt poor’, it never made them sad or resentful. The attitude to smile in the face of adversity is something that sets the Antetokounmpos apart. But Giannis has taken this attitude a bit too far on occasion.

Antetokounmpo would often resort to telling horrible dad jokes and puns, something he took great pleasure in but would cause visible agony to his teammates and Media personnel alike. But Giannis seems to have moved on from his side hustle as a ‘comic’ to pursue his new ‘true love’, which is ‘poetry’.

In a recent post, Giannis debuted his first poem alongside a picture of him feeling himself. The post was captioned with his poem which went:

“Greek freak is a baller so tall and sleek,

And his moves are smooth as a kiss on the cheek“.

The poem was followed by a hilarious announcement of his transition from cracking jokes to writing poetry. It is a bittersweet moment for fans and players alike as Giannis chooses to part ways with his signature jokes, but many believe that Giannis isn’t giving up on his career as a ‘comic’ just yet. Whatever way that may break, you can take a look at his Instragam post in question below.

Unveiling the Active Origins of the Legendary Trademark Name ‘The Greek Freak’

The ‘Greek freak’ Trademark seems to be well protected for now. But funnily enough, Giannis is unsure of its origins. To the best of the Champion’s recollection, it was during his rookie season, after a ‘crazy dunk’ that people started calling him ‘Greek Freak’. As his career went on the name just stuck and Giannis decided to roll with it. But looking back, The Bucks legend could not have had a more fitting name. After all, Giannis always has been a true ‘freak’ of nature.