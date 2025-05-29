mobile app bar

Greg Biffle Returns to Nashville Superspeedway, the Venue of His First Ever NASCAR Win, With a Noble Cause in 2025

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Greg Biffle is ready to return to the track where he first engraved his name into NASCAR history, becoming the first NASCAR driver to win at Nashville Superspeedway in 2001 in the Xfinity Series. This time, he would not be driving as a competitor, rather taking a lucky fan for a one-hour shotgun ride around the track.

In a video shared by Nashville Superspeedway, Biffle teased what the shotgun drive would entail. He said, “I’m offering a chance for a company, business, or individual who wants to treat themselves and some of their closest friends to this one-of-a-kind experience.

“You’ll hear the engine scream, feel the track fly under us, and we’ll burn some rubber while making some memories on that concrete oval.”

Biffle emphasized that all earnings from the experience will go to a worthy cause. “All proceeds go straight to the Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s charities, helping kids in need, right here in our community. It’s a win-win; you get a ride for lifetime, and support an incredible cause,” he added. Details about the charitable event are available at speedwaycharities.org/nashville.

 

Biffle’s 2001 victory for Roush Racing was followed by a string of first-time winners at Nashville. Scott Riggs and Jack Sprague claimed their first wins on the track in 2002, while Jason Leffler broke through in 2004. Reed Sorenson and Clint Bowyer joined the club with their first Xfinity Series victories in 2005, and Brad Keselowski completed the list by steering JR Motorsports to Victory Lane in 2008.

When Nashville debuted on the Cup schedule in 2021, the track produced a new wave of first-time winners: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain. Joey Logano, who won last year, had already visited Victory Lane in Nashville in 2009 during his Xfinity days.

Meanwhile, turning back the attention to the present, Toyota dominated qualifying at Nashville in 2024. However, it is Chevrolet who have reigned supreme since the track’s Cup debut, winning the first three events.

They also lead the way in the 2025 manufacturers’ championship with 477 points and five wins. With such dominance, Chevrolet enters Nashville as the favorite to continue its dominant run.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these