Greg Biffle Returns to Nashville Superspeedway, the Venue of His First Ever NASCAR Win, With a Noble Cause in 2025

Greg Biffle is ready to return to the track where he first engraved his name into NASCAR history, becoming the first NASCAR driver to win at Nashville Superspeedway in 2001 in the Xfinity Series. This time, he would not be driving as a competitor, rather taking a lucky fan for a one-hour shotgun ride around the track.

Advertisement

In a video shared by Nashville Superspeedway, Biffle teased what the shotgun drive would entail. He said, “I’m offering a chance for a company, business, or individual who wants to treat themselves and some of their closest friends to this one-of-a-kind experience.

“You’ll hear the engine scream, feel the track fly under us, and we’ll burn some rubber while making some memories on that concrete oval.”

Biffle emphasized that all earnings from the experience will go to a worthy cause. “All proceeds go straight to the Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s charities, helping kids in need, right here in our community. It’s a win-win; you get a ride for lifetime, and support an incredible cause,” he added. Details about the charitable event are available at speedwaycharities.org/nashville.

Buckle up & ride shotgun with NASCAR legend Greg Biffle at Nashville Superspeedway for an hour on the track. You can snag this exclusive experience, with proceeds benefiting SCC – Nashville! Click to learn more ➡️ https://t.co/GhwTwabs1W@gbiffle | @NashvilleSuperS pic.twitter.com/gW3mdJhhwu — Speedway Children’s Charities – Nashville (@sccnashville) May 1, 2025

Biffle’s 2001 victory for Roush Racing was followed by a string of first-time winners at Nashville. Scott Riggs and Jack Sprague claimed their first wins on the track in 2002, while Jason Leffler broke through in 2004. Reed Sorenson and Clint Bowyer joined the club with their first Xfinity Series victories in 2005, and Brad Keselowski completed the list by steering JR Motorsports to Victory Lane in 2008.

When Nashville debuted on the Cup schedule in 2021, the track produced a new wave of first-time winners: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain. Joey Logano, who won last year, had already visited Victory Lane in Nashville in 2009 during his Xfinity days.

Meanwhile, turning back the attention to the present, Toyota dominated qualifying at Nashville in 2024. However, it is Chevrolet who have reigned supreme since the track’s Cup debut, winning the first three events.

They also lead the way in the 2025 manufacturers’ championship with 477 points and five wins. With such dominance, Chevrolet enters Nashville as the favorite to continue its dominant run.