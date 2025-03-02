“Kind of Sold Me on That”: Jimmie Johnson’s Driver Declaration Proves Why Legacy Motor Club Is on the Right Trajectory

Despite facing choppy seas of late, Legacy Motor Club’s recent switch in manufacturer has yet to yield stable results. However, hope shone through for Jimmie Johnson after his impressive P3 finish during last Sunday’s Daytona 500, which seems to have uplifted the spirits across the team.

Particularly resonating with John Hunter Nemechek, the #42 Toyota driver elaborated during a recent media session. Nemechek highlighted Johnson’s influence on the team, pointing to the importance of leadership and vision in steering the team’s ambitions.

In reflecting on his own decision to join Legacy Motor Club, Nemechek shared, “I think for any company that’s super important to have someone that is involved that wants to take the team or company to the next level and wants to succeed…”

“For myself, of deciding to go Cup racing last year with Legacy Motor Club, some of that decision that was involved with that was that this was going to be growing Legacy Motor Club, and the vision that Jimmie had kind of sold me on that,” he continued.

Nemechek expressed eagerness about the potential of the team in the upcoming years, influenced by the strategic changes during the offseason. He noted the enthusiasm of Jimmie Johnson, who is steadfast in his commitment to elevate the team’s performance daily.

He remarked, “I think that’s a huge testament to who he is and just how humble he is and how he wants this place to run and how he wants this place to succeed.”

The #42 driver humorously added that Johnson excels in nearly every endeavor, joking “I haven’t found anything other than free throws with Shaq that Jimmie (Johnson) absolutely sucks at..” Remembering the past year, Nemechek praised Johnson for his supportive role, his approachability, and his reliability when tackling complex challenges.

He further acknowledged his long-standing admiration for Johnson, which stemmed from childhood. “I’ve always kind of looked up to Jimmie through my childhood, growing around the race track and seeing what he wants to do and the vision he has behind Legacy Motor Club,” he stated.

All about Jimmie Johnson vs Shaq’s free throw competition.

Earlier this February, Johnson squared off against basketball titan Shaquille O’Neal in a free-throw showdown to decide the design of Johnson’s Daytona 500 car livery. The stakes were: if Johnson lost — which later happened — O’Neal would earn the right to design Johnson’s #84 Toyota for the Daytona 500 race.

The playful wager culminated with O’Neal taking the victory, a moment he shared on his X handle. Determined to outshoot one of basketball’s legends, Johnson had not left anything to chance, even enlisting ESPN’s Marty Smith as a referee for the unique contest. Yet, he could not win against the NBA legend.

It’s the moment you didn’t know you’ve been waiting for… me vs @jimmiejohnson in a free-throw contest that’ll determine the Daytona paint scheme!! Who will win, and what design will JJ be rocking? #ad@carvanaracing @legacymotorclub @shaqsfunhouse pic.twitter.com/fAcfs95wVc — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 2, 2025

Despite his competitive spirit in the basketball challenge, Johnson’s primary ability remains on the racetrack. He leverages this athletic discipline to set a high bar for excellence within his racing team, emphasizing his commitment to lead by example in motorsports rather than on the basketball court.