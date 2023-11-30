NASCAR Icon Jeff Gordon Continues Fight Against Childhood Cancer

Apr 20, 2006; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Nascar Nextel Cup racer Jeff Gordon driver of the (24) DuPont Chevrolet Monte Carlo during qualifying for the Nextel Cup Subway Fresh 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas

Picture this: you cruise down the streets on NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon‘s brand-new Corvette, which has a 6.2-liter V9 engine with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a pickup of 0-60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds. Doesn’t that sound amazing? The good news is; that it is possible to turn that picture into reality. And with that, you could serve the noble purpose of fighting childhood cancer.

Advertisement

All thanks to Jeff Gordon.

Ever since Jeff Gordon’s maiden season in the Cup Series when his crew chief’s infant son was diagnosed with leukemia, Gordon has been pursuing the fight against pediatric cancer through the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation.

Advertisement

Since its inception, The Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation has raised more than a whopping $25 million with the aim of battling childhood cancer, which is the leading cause of death by disease in children.

Unfortunately, only 4% of the National Cancer Institute’s budget goes to cure pediatric cancer. Nonetheless, Jeff Gordon is giving away his 70th-anniversary edition Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0KkIvbvVaM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Entry into this sweepstake is possible with or without a donation. The program opened on Oct. 5, 2023, and will last till Dec. 28, 2023. Entries from all over the USA and Canada (except for Quebec) will be accepted.

Advertisement

Log in to www.corvetteforacure.org to enroll today!

The V Foundation partnered up with Jeff Gordon’s foundation to fight cancer

The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a renowned cancer research charity, has shaken hands with Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation (JGCF), to co-sponsor three All-Star Grant awards worth a million dollars each, all of which would cater to pediatric cancer research.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JeffGordon4Cure/status/1650929355885780997?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“We look forward to a day when cancer is no longer the number one cause of death by disease for kids,” stated Gordon. “But until then, we are incredibly excited to partner with the V Foundation in the race to beat it.”

Even Shane Jacobson, CEO of The V Foundation, was elated to be able to tie up with Jeff Gordon’s charitable organization, pointing to their common goal and his pride in partnering with “another devoted organization” to support research in this area.

Jacobson also mentioned how the three All-Star Grants would accelerate their mission in emerging triumphant over cancer and eventually, to save lives.