“A Chance for My Family”: Jimmie Johnson Drops Huge Update on Adding More Races to Cup Calendar in 2025

After participating in nine races during the 2024 season, Jimmie Johnson made his return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, intending to compete in two races: the Daytona 500 [already behind him] and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, he recently hinted that the fans might see him on the track in some more races this season, in case some sponsorship funding came in.

Advertisement

Johnson stated, “I would consider a few more.” He also reflected on the extensive preparation required to compete in a Next-Gen car, admitting, “The time it takes to be prepared and do it right is something I overlooked running nine races. I’ve been living out of the country, a chance for my family to live abroad, as a minority owner of the team, it was easier to do.”

Johnson noted that his recent transition to majority owner of Legacy Motor Club has increased his responsibilities, making it more challenging to concentrate on driving. He explained that while staying focused on the growth of the team, team partners, prospects, OEM, management, and drivers, it’s really tough to give the driving piece a chance.

However, his impressive performance at the Daytona 500 has gotten fans intrigued to see him more behind the wheel.

In the first official race of the season, despite starting from a disadvantageous P40 position at the back of the grid, Johnson maneuvered his way through the field to secure a commendable P3-place finish. The achievement marked Johnson’s best result in the Daytona 500 race since his 2013 win and is his best performance in the Cup Series since his last full season in 2020.

Johnson talks about shifting priorities

As Johnson’s responsibilities now stretch beyond mere racing, he is pivoting his focus toward bolstering his team’s overall performance. Reflecting on this new role, Johnson shared that he finds himself in a position he never envisioned. Becoming the majority owner has altered everything. While he has been involved in ownership before, the role is entirely new.

He admitted that his priority has shifted to the management side, stating, the ownership aspect is where he needs to be and what he needs to concentrate on. His attention has transitioned from competing as a driver to enhancing Legacy Motor Club’s success, pondering, “What can I do to help Legacy Motor Club?” as he aims to elevate the team’s achievements and expand its reputation.

Johnson disclosed that he originally had no aspirations of team ownership; his sole focus was on racing for as long as he could. However, his outlook changed during his time with Chip Ganassi, a former driver who transitioned to becoming a celebrated team owner. The experience, enhanced by developing a partnership with Carvana, laid the groundwork for his involvement with Legacy Motor Club.