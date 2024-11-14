2025 NASCAR Schedule: Start Times & Networks for All Three Series Revealed

Just 93 days remaining until the next Daytona 500 starts a new Cup season following Joey Logano’s 2024 triumph. Officially, the 2025 NASCAR season will ignite with the non-points event — Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, scheduled for February 2nd at 8 p.m. ET.

Next, the fans will turn to the Daytona 500 race, on February 16th at 2:30 PM ET, with live coverage on Fox. William Byron, who won the 2024 Daytona race, will aim to defend his title. Moreover, fans will also be eager to see if Martin Truex Jr. will be able to make his return to the track, given pending the resolution of the 23XI Racing lawsuit against NASCAR.

Fox Sports is set to continue its coverage of the NASCAR season, airing the second points race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the race at Circuit of the Americas on March 2, also at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The next six races, including the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix on March 9 and the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16—both at 3:30 p.m. ET—will shift to FS1.

Further action on FS1 features a quartet of races: Homestead-Miami, Martinsville, Darlington, and culminating with the Bristol Motor Speedway race on April 13 at 3:00 PM ET. While the 2024 schedule included a two-week break from July 22 to August 9 amidst the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, NASCAR resumed with races at Richmond Raceway on August 10-11.

However, the 2025 season’s solitary break falls on April 20, offering teams and drivers a brief respite in a packed calendar.

Fox will conclude its NASCAR broadcasting duties for the season with the race at Talladega on April 27 at 3 p.m. ET. Subsequently, the action shifts back to FS1 for races at Texas, Kansas, and North Wilkesboro over the weekends of May 4 to May 18.

From there, Prime Video will take the baton, covering the races including the Coca-Cola 600, events in Nashville, Michigan, NASCAR Mexico City, and Pocono from May 25 through June 22.

The broadcast torch will then pass to TNT for five races: Atlanta on June 28 at 7 p.m., the Chicago Street Race on July 6 at 2 p.m., Sonoma on July 13 at 3:30 p.m., Dover on July 20 at 2 p.m., and Indianapolis on July 27 at 2 p.m. Coverage transitions to NBC and its cable partner USA, starting with Iowa on August 3, followed by Watkins Glen on August 10, and Richmond on August 16.

The regular season finale will ignite at Daytona on Saturday, August 23, airing live on NBC. As the playoffs commence, USA will broadcast the first seven races, with the season’s climactic final three — Talladega, Martinsville, and Phoenix — scheduled to broadcast on NBC between October 19 and November 2.

NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series scheule

The NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is set for broadcast entirely on the CW Network, starting with the season opener at Daytona on February 15 at 5:00 PM ET. The 2025 season will introduce new tracks, including Mexico City and Portland, and will wrap up with the championship race at Phoenix on November 1.

The Nashville Speedway, Daytona [second race], Portland, Bristol [second race], Las Vegas, Martinsville, and Phoenix races will take place at night. For the Craftsman Truck Series, FS1 and Fox will share broadcasting duties throughout the season, with FS1 airing the bulk of the races.

The action starts under the lights at Daytona on February 14 at 7:30 PM ET on FS1 and culminates at Phoenix on October 31 at 7:30 PM ET. Fox Sports will spotlight the Homestead-Miami and Lime Rock Park races, bringing a total of two races to the network.