After Getting “Used Up” Filling in for Denny Hamlin, Ryan Truex Reflects on Tough Lessons From Mexico

Feb 15, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Truex (24) during qualifying for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ryan Truex, filling in for Denny Hamlin during NASCAR’s Mexico weekend, set his sights on echoing his brother Martin Truex Jr.’s winning performance from two decades prior on the same circuit.

He leaned on Martin for advice and took to the grid from 36th, ultimately climbing to finish 24th. While it marked a modest gain, a top-20 finish would have better honored the Truex legacy.

Reflecting on the outing, Truex believed his car came alive in the rain, allowing him to gain ground with wet-weather tires. He said, “We put slicks on and were still running decent.

“Just made a small mistake and got my right rear end in a puddle and immediately spun out. I don’t think I was the only one that spun out on his own today, so I don’t feel terrible about it.”

Truex added, “Now one restart on this middle for whatever, whoever was behind me just pushed me until I was wrecked basically. I definitely got used up today.

“Which, I mean, it’s to be expected. I don’t race every week. They don’t know me. They know I’m not gonna be here next week. I definitely got taken advantage of a lot, but I’m happy with the progress I made through the weekend.”

 

Truex avoided the 13-car pileup that defined the race’s chaos and showed flashes of speed, even cracking the top 15 at one point. With more laps, he believed he could have turned that promise into results. He even stated that if he could go back to practice, he would know what his balance needs to be right away.

And he would have probably qualified 20 spots better because it just sets a driver off on the right foot to take off. But he wished it would have rained because he felt really good in the rain, or the car was really good in the rain.

Grateful for the opportunity, Truex admitted he felt significantly better on race day than he did during Saturday’s qualifying, where he started from the back of the pack.

Meanwhile, Hamlin will return to the No. 11 seat for the upcoming Pocono weekend, a track where he has racked up seven career wins, including three in the Next Gen era. The event will present a prime opportunity for the team to rebound and claw back the points lost during their Mexico absence.

