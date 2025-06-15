NASCAR Mexico Race: Substituting for Denny Hamlin, Ryan Truex Looks to Emulate Martin Truex Jr. This Sunday

Martin Truex Jr. won the Xfinity race at Mexico back in 2005, just ahead of Kevin Harvick, after starting from P3 driving Chance 2 Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevy. Now, nearly two decades later, his younger brother Ryan Truex is set to carry the family torch as he straps into the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at the same circuit, and with that comes lofty expectations.

Armed with one of the most successful cars on the Cup Series grid today, Ryan knows the bar is set high. The pressure isn’t lost on him, especially after his brother’s trademark dry wit came through in a recent exchange.

“I texted him this week when I found out,” Ryan said. “And he said, ‘The Truexes are one-for-one at Mexico. So, no pressure. I’m glad he could throw that at me. But yeah, he’s been good for advice.”

Ryan was just shy of his 13th birthday when Martin claimed victory on the bustling Mexico City street course en route to his second straight Xfinity title. While the layout has evolved in the 20 years since, one constant remains: Martin Truex Jr.’s no-nonsense approach to racing and mentoring.

“What you guys see here and what you guys see on TV, that’s him. That’s how he is. Short to the point. If I ask him stuff, he’ll tell me, but I don’t know how much it’ll translate from 2005,” he added.

The plan is clear for the 33-year-old Ryan Truex. He’s not only making his first Cup start since 2014, he’s doing so in a high-visibility fill-in role, and with the weight of the Truex name on his shoulders. Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250 marks a fresh start for both driver and venue and much like 20 years ago, a Truex will once again take the green flag in the Mexican capital.

Ryan steps in for Denny Hamlin, who chose to stay home following the birth of his third child. The No. 11 JGR driver, a three-time winner this season, secured a waiver from NASCAR to maintain his playoff eligibility, opening the door for a rare opportunity for Truex.

He has been on standby for the No. 11 squad over the last three weeks and even jumped in for Tyler Reddick during Coca-Cola 600 practice sessions for 23XI Racing. But nothing compares to this situation, now that Joe Gibbs Racing has finally made the call.

In the mess of international travel and a race-week scramble, Truex confessed the anticipation had been mounting. Now, with family pride and a high-profile seat on the line, Ryan is ready to chase a storyline fit for a sequel, in the same land where his brother made history.