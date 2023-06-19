23XI Racing’s Denny Hamlin vs. SHR’s Tony Stewart – Who Is Richer?

May 3, 2015; Talladega, AL, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and Tony Stewart (14) talk prior to the drivers meeting for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin and Tony Stewart, two drivers with very commendable careers in the NASCAR Cup Series, share an intriguing similarity. While Stewart has stepped away from racing in the series, Hamlin continues his quest for a championship win.

Advertisement

Their mutual connection lies in their ownership of respective teams within the Cup Series. Stewart shares ownership of the Stewart-Haas Racing team, a joint endeavor with Gene Haas, who also has ownership over the Haas Formula 1 team. On the other hand, Denny Hamlin shares ownership of 23XI Racing with none other than basketball icon Michael Jordan.

How much wealth does Tony Stewart have?



Tony Stewart’s wealth isn’t confined solely to his NASCAR endeavors. His entrepreneurial spirit extends to owning a World of Outlaws team and a prominent racetrack in Ohio. Adding to his portfolio, he’s the proud owner of an NHRA team and has stakes in two racing series, including the widely celebrated Superstar Racing Experience.

Advertisement

To put a figure on Stewart’s financial success estimates place his net worth at an impressive $90 million. While exact numbers may fluctuate, a more reliable approximation might sit somewhere within the $90 to $105 million range.

Beyond his racing ventures, Stewart’s portfolio also extends to real estate holdings. A prominent asset in his property collection is his picturesque ranch in Indiana. Back in March 2022, he listed this property on the market for a staggering $30 million.

Another symbol of Stewart’s wealth lies in his extensive car collection. The total worth of these automotive treasures also contributes a substantial slice to his overall fortune, cementing his status as a successful entrepreneur and racing magnate.

Does Denny Hamlin’s net worth come close to that of Tony Stewart?

Like Stewart, Denny Hamlin has also been flexing his entrepreneurial muscles. A few seasons back, he embarked on a venture with Michael Jordan to form a Cup Series team known as 23XI Racing. Currently, the team’s roster boasts drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. Moreover, the team operates under the support of Hamlin’s current racing team, Joe Gibbs Racing.

Away from the racetrack, Hamlin hosts his own podcast, ‘Actions Detrimental’, operating under the banner of Dale Earnhardt Jr’s media company. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Hamlin raked in an impressive $14 million from his on-track exploits between June 2018 to June 2019.

Advertisement

Moreover, Hamlin has also been one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers. Considering that, his net worth settles at approximately $65 million. Now in comparison, it is far lower than that of Stewart. However, considering Hamlin has been growing his portfolio, the finances could be different in a couple of years.

However, at the moment answering the pertinent question, out of the two drivers it is Tony Stewart who has the upper hand in terms of wealth at the time of writing.