“I Have to Push Him”: Alexa Reddick Reveals the Home Dynamic Behind Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Success

So far in the 2026 season, Tyler Reddick looks like the driver to beat in the NASCAR Cup Series, opening the year with momentum after a dismal 2025 with no wins. While the 23XI Racing driver has made noise on the track with his three back-to-back wins, life away from the wheel tells a different story. Reddick tends to keep to his own lane when the helmet comes off, rarely mixing it up with the garage beyond his circle.

That circle includes team co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, along with teammate Bubba Wallace. Outside that group, Reddick keeps conversation to a minimum, a trait his wife, Alexa Reddick, confirmed during an appearance on the podcast Believe in the Good, hosted by Ty Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon.

During the conversation, Dillon asked how Reddick deals with frustration once the race ends. Does he bring it home, dive into talks with engineers, or carry it through daily life while his thoughts circle in his head? “All of the above,” Alexa said. She explained that racing does not leave Reddick’s mind even after leaving the racetrack.

Still, she explained how the No. 45 Toyota driver avoids conflict and often holds back thoughts he could voice in the moment. “So, sometimes I feel like I have to like push him to find his voice and remind him you do have a say in that, or you know if you felt that way, then say that in that moment.”

“Don’t sit on the plane and ride all the way back home to tell me at 1 o’clock in the morning when you get home. So, he has a great team around him, and similarly us as a family have built a great team. We have a great group of friends who I lean on. Like friends in racing and outside of racing,” she continued.

In many ways, Alexa plays two roles in that system, one part support and one part catalyst, making sure frustrations do not stay bottled up when they could move the team forward, while also making sure they do not carry into Reddick’s personal life.

Alexa Reddick shares a close bond with Brad Keselowski’s wife

Away from the track, the Reddick household also leans on bonds built across the garage. Life in the NASCAR world often turns into a grind of travel and race weekends, leaving little room for routine. Over time, families build ties with others who walk the same road.

Alexa spoke about the friendship she shares with Paige Keselowski, the wife of Brad Keselowski. She described Paige as someone she trusts without hesitation and joked that she has shared nearly every chapter of her life with her. “I’ve cried to her at the playground, because I’m like, Tyler this and Tyler that,” she revealed.

With a supportive partner to keep him grounded at home while Tyler goes out and achieves his best in NASCAR is all one can wish for, especially after the family’s recent troubles with their son Rookie’s health. It now remains to be seen if he can keep his momentum going this weekend at Phoenix.