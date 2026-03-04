Michael Jordan Has a New Favorite in NASCAR and It Is Not Tyler Reddick

Michael Jordan has become a regular presence at NASCAR events, and when he walks into the garage, the spotlight usually follows. Still, he does not grant interviews every time. With Tyler Reddick delivering three consecutive wins for 23XI Racing, however, MJ has fielded more interview requests, drawing attention from outlets that do not often linger in the stock car world, including ESPN.

Advertisement

Inside the FOX compound, producers have learned that when MJ is in the house, there is a key to unlocking access. If he is going to sit for an interview, Jamie Little is the one he prefers to speak with. Otherwise, the door may stay shut.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Little revealed that Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, requested her following Reddick’s win in the Daytona 500.

During his NBA career, Jordan often chose one reporter as his point person. He appears to have taken the same road with Little, who said, “Since these last few weeks have been happening, and I interview him all the time, multiple people have come up to me and said he was very tough during his playing days.

“He takes a reporter, he trusts them, that’s who he gives information to, that’s who he gives access to. I’m very humbled and honored I’ve become that person,” she added.

Fox’s Jamie Little on becoming Michael Jordan’s go-to NASCAR interviewer: ‘I’m very humbled and honored’ https://t.co/sKAFAr6Gv2 pic.twitter.com/gqsphiht3h — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 3, 2026

Little has described the arrangement as a kind of “vibe” check. Before going live, she looks for MJ’s approval, knowing he will decline if he is not in the mood to talk. Their first exchange dates back to June 2021 at Sonoma Raceway, when Little overheard Jordan mention her as someone who “knows everything about NASCAR.” She introduced herself, shook his hand, and struck up a conversation about racing. From there, the ice broke.

By 2026, Little has conducted more than half a dozen on-camera interviews with MJ. The volume now rivals, and in some cases exceeds, his appearances on NBC, where he signed on as a special contributor for the NBA season.

Little told FOS that access was not always within reach. Two years ago, she said, interviews with MJ during broadcasts were scarce. After Reddick won at Talladega, she knew Jordan was present and decided to take her shot in Victory Lane. She approached him, received a hug, and asked if he would answer a question on camera. He agreed.

She has held on to that pattern with Jordan. For FOX, the payoff has been interviews from MJ that feel unscripted and direct, the kind many NBA reporters spent years chasing.

Little said she grasped the reach of those moments when her X feed filled with accounts outside her usual orbit. National outlets and platforms focused on other sports carried headlines featuring the Chicago Bulls legend, many tied to her interviews. She saw the ripple effect in real time.

MJ ’s presence carries weight beyond pit road. Fans who follow his career, his brand, and his legacy now tune in to NASCAR because he is involved. When he shows up, he moves the needle, and the sport rides that current.