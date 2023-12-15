2X NASCAR Champ Joey Logano and Ford Partner to Help Foster Kids and Families

Jul 30, 2023; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) walks on the red carpet prior to the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Giving back to the community is a practice that is common among NASCAR drivers, including the two-time Cup Series champion, Joey Logano. Recently, the Team Penske driver and his foundation partnered up with Ford Performance to host the 4th annual Christmas Event at the Children’s Hope Alliance Barium Springs campus.

Advertisement

Logano shared the event through his social media, stating, “This is personally one of my favorite nights of the year, as we say thank you to Children’s Hope Alliance, and create a special evening filled with fun and surprises for over 70 kids in foster care and their families.”

Just a couple of years prior, the Joey Logano Foundation donated $100,000 to the Children’s Hope Alliance to help expand its “Transitional Living Program” and aid “up to 24 struggling teens” at any given time.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/joeylogano/status/1735053374599651665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the foundation and gave a huge shout-out to the Ford F-150 truck that delivered all the Christmas presents.

Joey Logano Foundation – a step in the right direction

The Joey Logano Foundation has three key initiatives–JL Kids Crew, Critical Assistance Relief Effort (C.A.R.E.) and Grant Funding. Through these initiatives, they extend a ray of hope to children and teenagers who need a second chance at life.

Additionally, the foundation also has a program called HairClub for kids. The initiative is meant for children and young adults who suffer from hair loss due to medical conditions. They provide aid to these youngsters with state-of-the-art hair loss solutions, along with a haircut.

Since its inception back in 2013, the foundation has donated over $5 Million to various organizations that support children and young in the foster care system as well as the ones going through a tough time. Through the continued efforts of the Team Penske driver, his wife Brittany, and everyone involved with the foundation, they have helped over 250,000 children and young adults with their humanitarian aid and assistance.