"Don't Have Any Kids...": How NASCAR Driver Erik Jones Is Preparing For Parenthood

LOUDON, NH – JUNE 23: Erik Jones ( 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Dollar Tree Toyota) at driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series USA Today 301 on June 23, 2024, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH. (Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUN 23 NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240623023301

Erik Jones and his wife Holly Shelton announced back in May that they were pregnant with their first child. The couple tied the knot in 2023 after getting engaged in 2022. They’d also revealed that they would be welcoming their son in November. Just two months away from the expected date, Jones is preparing himself for the beautiful phase of fatherhood.

He spoke to Fox Sports recently and opened his heart up on the subject of being a parent for the first time. He said, “I’m excited about it, but how am I going to feel when he’s here and born? I’ve talked to my mom about it, how she felt about when I was born, and the emotions she had, but I’m really getting to experience it for the first time.”

The timing has also worked out in favor of him and he is grateful for it. He still has a couple of months to learn what there is to do and mentally prepare himself. A close friend of his, who recently had a child born, has been helping him with tips for dealing with the sleepless nights. His wife has given him a book on being a father as well. He hopes to read through it before little Jones comes into the world.

The baby will be the fourth member of the household alongside Jones, Holly, and Oscar, their dog. Being patient with the multiple developments that are happening around him is something Jones is doing right now. Fortunately, he is pretty good at the waiting game and doesn’t see himself as a bailout kind of person. This is what he appears to have chosen to do on the professional side as well.

The reasons behind Jones’ contract extension with Legacy

Jones put his pen on the paper earlier this month to formally continue driving the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for the next few years. The biggest reason he did so is the loyalty that he has towards the team. Legacy is currently undergoing massive transformations in its bid to be a championship-contending outfit and Jones leaving would’ve been highly detrimental.

He told Fox, “I’m loyal to my people, and I want to stick it out and make things work. I don’t really want to be the guy that bails out when things are bad or have that kind of reputation. I have a pretty good sense of patience to stick things through.”

His decision came from the clarity he had of Jimmie Johnson’s vision for the team.

At 28, Jones is just heading into the prime years of his career. He is optimistic that Legacy is the place to be to have the maximum advantage he can have of carving a piece of legacy for himself at the highest level of the sport.