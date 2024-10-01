$3.5B-Worth NASCAR Team Owner Donates $1M Towards Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Flooding recedes in the River Arts District in downtown Asheville, N.C. Sep 29, 2024; , USA; during the aftermath of flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. Helene’s swath of destruction brought historic rainfall, flooding, power outages and 140-mile-an-hour winds across the Southeast. North Carolina that bore the brunt of damage, with vast swaths of cities like Asheville underwater, residents trapped in their homes with no lights or food and few functioning roads for rescue workers to help them.. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY

After causing havoc in the state of North Carolina as Hurricane Helene passed through three days ago, relief efforts post the natural calamity are in full swing. Amid difficult times like this, the NASCAR community has also stepped up to offer their support, with one of the several team owners from the field doing their part as well.

23XI Racing co-owner and former basketball legend Michael Jordan’s racing outfit has announced that their $3.5-Billion-worth team co-owner will be donating a total of $1 Million towards supporting the relief efforts in light of Hurricane Helene. The official announcement came via the team’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Our hearts go out to everyone suffering from Hurricane Helene’s devastation. 23XI Racing and I are honored to support the NC Disaster Relief Fund and Second Harvest of Metrolina as they help rebuild lives. We will get through this together,” expressed the former Chicago Bulls leader.

As iterated by Jordan in the release himself, $500,000 of the donations will be handed out to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund while the other half will be handed over to Second Harvest of Metrolina as the community departs on track to rebuild itself after the destruction of the natural calamity.

Former NASCAR driver on the frontlines of Hurricane Helene’s destruction

Witnessing the havoc that the natural calamity has created amongst the community in North Carolina, former Cup Series driver Greg Biffle has also stepped up to help the affected as much as he can. The 54-year-old has been on the frontlines of the destruction and has been flying helicopter missions alongside popular YouTuber Cleetus McFarland to aid the affected.

Garret Mitchell who most know as YouTuber Cleetus McFarland has also flown to NC with his helicopter and is working with @gbiffle to transport supplies to affected areas. pic.twitter.com/LFAgAKPjDd — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) September 29, 2024

“The thing is, it’s not one road. It’s not two roads. It’s not 10 roads. It’s a thousand roads that have to be cleared and then have to be rebuilt so you can drive a line truck down it. Then they’ve got to put new poles up and wires. It’s like starting over. Building it from the beginning,” elaborated the Xfinity Series champion on the level of destruction.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR community prepares to go live from Talladega Superspeedway this coming weekend along with doing their bid for the ones affected by Hurricane Helene. The sport goes live from the 2.5-mile-long facility kicking off the second event of the Round of 12 this season.