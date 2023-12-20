HomeSearch

“A Bit Disappointing”: Jeff Gordon’s Final Take On HMS’ 2023 Season Despite Byron and Larson Success

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 20, 2023

“A Bit Disappointing”: Jeff Gordon’s Final Take On HMS’ 2023 Season Despite Byron and Larson Success

Jeff gordon and Chase Elliott watch the action on the giant TV screne towering over pit road, Wednesday February 15, 2023 during Daytona 500 qualifying. Dtb Daytona 500 Qualifying 16

Hendrick Motorsports didn’t quite have the season they would have expected to have, but with William Byron and Kyle Larson at the helm, they did manage to salvage quite a lot. However, The Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon, felt slightly disappointed while sharing his final take on their 2023 campaign.

Gordon mentioned, “It’s hard not to be excited to have two (teams) that went to the Championship 4 and had a shot at winning the championship. Those two teams performed at a high level all year long. The #24 car started strong and had a little bit of a lull during the summer, but overall they just continued to gain momentum.”

Speaking about Larson he noted that the #5 car had previously achieved great success and had impressive seasons, such as in 2021. Gordon expressed his excitement and pride in seeing the team’s journey to compete for a championship at Phoenix, highlighting how it had a positive impact on the entire company.

However, he added, “At the same time, we came up short. That’s also a bit disappointing. I feel like Hendrick Motorsports thrives in those opportunities. I feel like we executed flawlessly in that Phoenix race, but we just didn’t have the speed. We got beat quite simply. We will be highly motivated through that experience for 2024.”

William Byron and Kyle Larson held it together for Hendrick Motorsports this season

If it was not for Byron and Larson making their way to the championship four race, Hendrick Motorsports would have had a truly disastrous year. Their promising driver and the 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was not even able to make it into the playoffs for the first time in his career, after missing out on crucial races at the start of the year.

Something similar happened with Alex Bowman, who too suffered an injury that rendered him out of the car for a while. But ultimately it was the performance woes that caught up with him and he too like Elliott did not make it into the playoffs.

Ultimately, despite the mixed performance across the team, there’s always time for a fresh start. Heading into the 2024 season the team would hope to see all four of its cars make it into the postseason and challenge for the championship four as well.

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

