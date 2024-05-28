NASCAR Review: Winners & Losers from 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

May 26, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) takes the lead away from driver Ty Gibbs (54) at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Memorial Day weekend saw NASCAR drivers race at Charlotte Motor Speedway during a rain-affected Coca-Cola 600. The famed event saw a total of 151 laps forfeited after inclement weather forced the governing body to throw the red flag.

Despite efforts to dry the surface to resume racing, NASCAR favored ending the event as the drying procedures meant the event would be restarted after 1:00 am ET.

Here are the biggest gainers and losers from the famed event:

Winner: Christopher Bell

The driver of the #20 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell was ultimately announced the winner of the rain-shortened race at the 1.5-mile-long track. The 29-year-old driver was seen battling at the front of the field under green flag conditions with fellow drivers such as William Byron and Tyler Reddick.

Loser: Kyle Larson

Despite having completed his maiden Indy 500 and finished in P18, Kyle Larson’s Memorial Day Double attempt was washed out by something out of his control.

The weather delay ahead of the race at the Brickyard meant Larson could not start the Coca-Cola 600 on time. As the Hendrick Motorsports driver arrived in Charlotte to take over from a substituting Justin Allgaier mid-race, the event got called off for, you guessed it, inclement weather.

Winner: Joe Gibbs Racing

Coach Gibbs’ racing outfit managed to have a frutiful day at Charlotte Motor Speedway by getting three out of its four entries into the top 10 on Sunday. Bell led his JGR peers with a win to his name followed by Denny Hamlin in P5 and Ty Gibbs in P6. Despite not being able to crack the top 10, Martin Truex Jr. finished just outside the list in P12.

Loser: Ryan Blaney

Last year’s winner of the Coca-Cola 600, Ryan Blaney’s luck at Charlotte Motor Speedway did not seem to be on the #12 Ford Mustang driver’s side as he blew a front-left tire during the event. The blowout caused the Team Penske driver to hit the outside wall. He ultimately retired from the 600-mile-long race.

Winner: Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski managed to finish the rain-shortened race in P2. Keselowski and RFK Racing’s upturn in form is evident with the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver having also won the last points-paying race at Darlington Raceway.

Loser: NASCAR Fans

Lets be honest, NASCAR fans and supporters of Kyle Larson and motorsports in general were the biggest losers as weather played spoilsport during Kyle Larson’s highly-anticipated Memorial Day Double attempt.

While the HMS icon successfully finished the Indy 500 albeit with some mistakes, he could not participate in the Coca-Cola 600. Fans were also left hanging after the weather delay in Charlotte. They waited for an official decision regarding a possible restart. But ultimately, the final word was a resounding no.