Corey LaJoie Learned About His Surprising ‘Equity’ in NASCAR Thanks to Amazon Prime

Corey LaJoie was at the lowest point of his career when Spire Motorsports decided to axe him from their driver roster for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Despite his lack of great success in the premier tier, he was always viewed as someone with impeccable potential, and there always lingered the trust that he could reasonably succeed with the right team behind him.

Getting fired from a team he had stayed with for so long had felt like the worst kind of heartbreak for all the right reasons. But he knew better than to sit and lament over how his fate in the sport turned out to be. And at the right moment, he got an intervention from Amazon Prime Video. Before the start of the 2025 season, Prime Video had been seeking to round out its official line-up.

It was the broadcaster’s first year as a media rights partner with NASCAR, and it had desperately wanted to get the last piece of the puzzle right. Seeking someone who wasn’t shy in front of the camera and had notable experience racing against the current field of drivers, the company didn’t take long to land on LaJoie’s front door.

Thanks to the driver’s experience hosting his weekly podcast, Stacking Pennies, television was the next natural step. It did not surprise many when LaJoie excelled as an analyst thanks to his profound insight and humorous nature. His aptitude for the job served as a great confidence boost and provided him a sense of fulfillment at a time when he was beginning to question himself a lot.

He said in a recent interview with Jordan Bianchi, “I got such great feedback from not only the fans, like people in the industry that I have a lot of respect for, like Rick Hendrick. I then realized how much equity I had in the garage and that I care way more about that equity than whatever equity is leading the fan base on X, because if you looked at X, (the fan base) turned on me for whatever reason.”

Prime Video had called him at the right time and helped him weather a storm. He went on to add that they gave him the exact tools he needed to succeed at his job, helped him steer the ship of his career the right way, albeit not from behind the wheel of a racecar. As a result, the 34-year-old will be returning to the role in the 2026 season as well.