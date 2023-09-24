“Shouldn’t Be on the Calendar”: Kyle Busch Risks Fan Outrage After NASCAR Claim

There have been some concerns regarding the fans who come to witness a race but are forced to sit in high temperatures for long durations in order to take in the experience. It sure is extremely uncomfortable for everyone, including the drivers.

Thankfully, drivers in the recent past have suggested NASCAR change the day races into night events, so the fans could stop baking in the high heat. The topic seems to have been raised once again, as we prepare for the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Recently, during the media presser ahead of Texas, RCR driver Kyle Busch was asked about rumors that the current September race date for Texas may be moved to April. Considering that the current weekend’s temperatures were expected to reach 100 degrees, the RCR driver was asked if he believed April would be a preferable time for the race or if the existing date was fine for him.

Kyle Busch might have a controversial opinion for the Texas Motor Speedway



The two-time Cup Series champion gave an answer that was perhaps too honest, saying, “Yeah, I mean for whatever reason, say it for what it is.. speak the truth – Texas (Motor Speedway) has been very lackluster lately. So being a playoff race, I’m not sure that we’re indicative of that.”

Rowdy then claimed, “I’ve actually seen a lot of people say that it shouldn’t be on the calendar, period. All of us drivers would highly, highly, highly not want it to be reconfigured again into an Atlanta-style race track, but I hear rumblings of that’s where it’s heading. So that wouldn’t be fun.”

Busch asks NASCAR to mitigate the heat issue for the fans



The Richard Childress Racing driver further discussed how passionate the NASCAR fans were for the sport. However, sitting on aluminum grandstands in 100-degree heat is not something he would ever do voluntarily.

“But yeah, I think the heat – if you strictly talk about weather, the heat, and stuff like that – look I give NASCAR fans all the credit in the world because they are a damn strong bunch.”

Despite this, he gave credit to fans who endured the heat to support the races. The two-time Cup Series champion emphasized that filling the grandstands is crucial for the success of the sport, as empty crowds would not make for good TV. Hence, he suggested organizers make the experience easier for the fans since it would be highly beneficial for everyone involved.