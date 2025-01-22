“The Biggest Problem He Had Was Us”: Kevin Harvick Makes Honest Admission About Son Keelan’s Growing Racing Prowess

After making an impressive mark in the Legends competition, Keelan Harvick is set to embark on a journey in Pro Late Models in 2025. The 12-year-old is working hard to trust the sea of resources that he has available to him at this juncture. A crucial one in that sea is the word of his father, Kevin Harvick.

During the recent CARS Tour media day, Kevin admitted that his cautiousness has a negative ability to hurdle the growth of his son. How he came to this belief was through the result of Keelan’s first Limited Late Model race in the Florence Motor Speedway last November. The kid finished in eighth place following a solid and clean race.

However, Kevin wishes that he had asked Keelan to be less conservative in his car. He said, “The biggest problem he had was us. We should have just let him go out there and not tell him what to do. I don’t think we all expected him to do as well as he did. He was very aware of his surroundings, communication, and the things he did with the car.”

Getting into stock cars, the former Cup Series champion does not wish to create more such hurdles for the soon-to-be superstar. However, Keelan is confident in the advice that his father and their guys at Kevin Harvick Incorporated provide. He said about the Florence race, “There was a lot of stuff I could take away.”

“I learned that I need to be better at tire-saving and more aggressive later as the race goes. This would not be possible without all the KHI guys, and I have to thank them again.” Going forward, he looks forward to the next set of challenges that he will have this year.

Keelan is set to have an exciting racing season in 2025

Rackley W.A.R. has aligned with Kevin Harvick Incorporated to provide Keelan’s cars for 2025. Despite such moves, Kevin is aware that he cannot go all the way for his son. The best way for a young driver to learn is through first-hand experience. Pro Late Models is the perfect platform for Keelan to transition to stock cars.

Victory lane might not be a realistic goal at this point, but Kevin expects him to improve with each passing week. He said, “We’re expecting some pretty steep learning curves, so we’ll see if we get to that point [this year]. Anytime you get to see your kids accomplish something is pretty gratifying as a parent.”

Logic aside, he hopes his son reaches victory lane sooner rather than later. His only wish is that he gets to see it in person when the first victory comes.