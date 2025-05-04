“A Very Selfish Standpoint”: Joey Logano Explains Why NASCAR’s Netflix Project Was Better This Time Around

Set to premiere May 7, 2025, season 2 of NASCAR: Full Speed aims to deepen fan engagement and attract new viewers. The debut season made waves last year, and if Joey Logano’s recent remarks are any indication, season 2 promises to pack an even greater punch.

Advertisement

Although NASCAR’s television ratings saw a modest 1% uptick last year, averaging 2.89 million viewers, the numbers held strong considering the Daytona 500 was rained out and pushed to a Monday, beginning the season with ratings down 27% from the previous year.

Still, Logano believes season 2 will strike a bigger chord with viewers, especially since it captures his 2024 championship run.

“I watched it over the off weekend. We watched it down at the beach at night with the kids, and it was fun. It was actually really good. It’s way better than last year, and I say that from a very selfish standpoint because I got to actually watch us win, where the year before I watched us get knocked out in the first round, so it’s much better. They’re much better episodes (laughing). They did a good job of telling the story of the playoffs,” Logano said.

Logano noted that the first episode does a reliable job of laying the groundwork for viewers unfamiliar with racing, which aligns with the docuseries’ goal of educating and building a new NASCAR fanbase. From there, it dives deeper into the nuts and bolts of the playoffs and the sport itself. He explained that the series starts at a basic level and gradually peels back the layers, drawing viewers in step by step.

Ryan Blaney feels NASCAR needs Netflix to gain fanbase

While speaking to the media at Talladega last weekend, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Champion emphasized the significance of shows like NASCAR: Full Speed, pointing out that fans in every sport crave behind-the-scenes access to athletes. And there’s nothing unusual about that. People want to understand the stories behind the drivers, to see what makes them tick, because that kind of access isn’t typically available.

He explained that docuseries like Full Speed help bridge that gap by offering a window into both the sport and the personalities within it. According to Blaney, the series allows fans to recognize that NASCAR drivers are just regular people who happen to have an exciting job on the weekends. The relatability of seeing drivers with familiar interests or lifestyles draws fans in and deepens their connection to the sport.

Blaney shared that he received an overwhelming amount of feedback after the release of season 1. When asked if any reaction caught him off guard, he said many fans had connected with his personal struggles. Some even approached him to say they had navigated similar low points in their own lives.

As for season 2, Blaney noted that his favorite filming experience was the segment with his wife, Gianna Tulio, where they opened up about their life and marriage.