“They Say You Can’t Go Home Again”: Kyle Petty Details Why Bowman Gray is More Than Just a Racetrack for NASCAR

Since NASCAR’s acquisition of Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which encompassed a long-term lease to manage Bowman Gray Stadium in March, there had been burgeoning speculation about the short track’s inclusion in the NASCAR circuit. And now that it’s just a day away before NASCAR hosts the Clash race on the track, Kyle Petty is fueling this excitement by sharing the history of the track.

In the video with the caption: “The 2025 Clash is bringing NASCAR back to its roots — Bowman Gray Stadium. Where legends like Glen Wood and The Wood Brothers and Richard Childress got their start. They say you can’t go home again — Bowman Gray and NASCAR are going to try to prove them wrong,” Petty elucidated the historical significance of the setting.

He explained that Glenwood had competed on the track; it was also here that The Wood Brothers embarked on their motorsports odyssey, enjoying initial wins. One of the team’s founders, Glen Wood, won a race in the nascent stages of their racing endeavors. Petty expanded further, saying,

“Billy and Bobby Myers, the Myers Brothers Award is named after them. Pioneers in the sport; Richard Childress sold peanuts and popcorn in the stands here. He went on to be Dale Earnhardt’s owner and the champion owner at that in the Cup Series. And Richard Petty won his 100th race here. There is so much history in this place.”

And now, alongside seasoned racers like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, who have prior experience at Bowman Gray Stadium from their ARCA Menards days, there will also be a cohort of new drivers making their inaugural laps at the track.

Petty explains the essence of NASCAR’s return to Bowman Gray

Given that the track has not featured on the Cup schedule since 1971, NASCAR’s revival at Bowman Gray Stadium represents a momentous occasion. The sentiment was affirmed when NASCAR Executive Vice-President Ben Kennedy announced this year’s Clash at the stadium, leading to a rapid sell-out of all 17,000 tickets.

Petty, exploring the deep-rooted history of the venue, remarked that the track was constructed in 1937 and doubles as a football stadium with racing around its perimeter. According to Petty, racing on the track is going to be akin to a journey through time, given that the track holds as much historical significance to NASCAR as Daytona, the beach at Daytona, Darlington, or any other enduring racetrack that remains integral to the sport.

Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will open its doors to 40 contenders vying for a spot, though only 23 will make it to the main event; currently, 39 drivers have thrown their hats in the ring.