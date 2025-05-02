“They Can’t Relate to What We Do”: Ryan Blaney Stresses the Importance of NASCAR Going the Netflix Route to Open Up to Fans

The second season of the Netflix documentary NASCAR: Full Speed is set to drop on May 7, 2025. Fans have been waiting to watch their favorite drivers experience the 2024 Cup Series playoffs from a unique and fresh perspective following the success of the documentary’s first season. Ryan Blaney spoke to the press in Talladega last weekend about why shows like these are so important.

Advertisement

Blaney pointed out that fans in every sport are always looking to get more and more access to the athletes. He doesn’t see this as something negative. “They can’t relate to what we do because they don’t do it,” he said. “I can’t relate to a guy working in the stock market because I don’t know anything about the stock market.”

Shows like NASCAR: Full Speed help fans connect with the world of motorsports and the lives of the drivers, he believes. He continued to talk about how fans can now see and understand that NASCAR drivers are just everyday people who get to do a fun job on the weekends. Blaney had received a plethora of feedback after the first season of the documentary was released.

He was asked if fans resonated with some aspect of it that he thought they wouldn’t. He responded by stating how they’d been able to empathize with his hardships. Some had even come up to him and said that they dealt with low points in a similar way. “It’s neat to see someone who they’re a fan of kind of go through the same stuff,” he said. “It’s hard for them as well, and they can relate to that.”

Blaney on his favorite moments from filming Full Speed

Many drivers, including Blaney, had been doubtful about letting a camera crew follow them around all the time when the first season of Full Speed was being shot. But the success of the series has led them to be more relaxed and open this time around. Blaney said that he always enjoyed shooting with Gianna Tulio, his wife, and mentioned that showing their life together was always fun.

He added, “I opened up a lot. I opened up even more than what I did in Season 1, just because I really enjoyed the project, and I thought it was a great idea to do. I think after Season 1, it’s like ‘Okay, this is really great. People enjoy it. The film crew is awesome. Let’s open ourselves up even more and give a little bit more access’.”

Ryan Blaney‘s insights only heighten the excitement for the release of Season 2.