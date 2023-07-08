“Decision by Choice and by Blood”: Nostalgic Chase Elliott Enters NASCAR Atlanta Race as Betting Favorite

The Elliotts have a deep-seated history at the highest level of NASCAR. What started with Bill Eliott gracing the field and winning countless races as well as a championship, continued with son Chase carrying the family name forward. Hailing from Dawsonville, Georgia, which is around 50 miles from Atlanta, the Quaker State 400 is as close as it gets to a home race for Elliott.

As NASCAR heads down for the race this weekend, NBC shared a clip on social media where Chase Elliott narrates a few things about the racetrack, his younger days visiting his father during the races, and how he considered Georgia to be his home.

Chase Elliott maintains Georgia will always be his home

NASCAR on NBC posted a video on Twitter, where Elliott can be heard in the voiceover. The video shows various sights and scenes of Dawsonville along with clips from his younger self gracing the racing scene.

As the video progressed, Elliott narrated, “I’ve traveled to many places across this country. But Georgia will always be my home. That is a decision by choice and by blood… I was raised on the notion of real racing real fast. I’m part of a new generation in NASCAR. But I have always run a few laps of history on my shoulder as the son of a Hall of Fame champion from Georgia.”

“I always hear stories of my dad’s (Bill Elliott) 1985 season. It’s one of his most memorable. It was the year of the Winston Million and an 11-win season. But if you ask, the sweep of Atlanta was priceless. As he hailed from just up the road in Dawsonville, Georgia, Atlanta’s victory lane was as near to his heart as home.”

He added, “The Elliott’s have deep roots there and we are proud to have the people of Dawsonville and all of Georgia making noise anytime we hit it big, especially at the Atlanta Motor Speedway…”

Elliott is the betting favorite for Atlanta this weekend



With the Quaker State 400 coming up this weekend the betting odds for Sunday’s race have been revealed. It was nothing out of the ordinary to see Elliott grace the top of the list; after all, it was his home state race.

The people listed on the outright odds list as per NBC are as follows:

Chase Elliott +1100

Kyle Busch +1200

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1200

Denny Hamlin +1300

Brad Keselowski +1300

William Byron +1400

Kyle Larson +1600

Christopher Bell +1600

Ross Chastain +1600

It remains hard to speculate what will truly take place, considering the tough season the Hendrick Motorsports driver is having. If he is lucky enough to score a win this weekend, things would get much easier for him on the road to make the playoffs.