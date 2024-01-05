Austin Dillon and NASCAR Track Join Hands to Help Children In Need

It is not uncommon for NASCAR drivers to give back to the fans the love and support that they receive from them. Just look at Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon, who is all set to participate in a one-of-a-kind Pickleball tournament on the pit road of the Charlotte ROVAL, that aims at supporting Speedway Children’s Charities.

The game day will present to the participants a light-hearted, fun-filled day and the chance to bag a custom championship trophy. Besides the Chevy star, Xfinity Series drivers Ryan Vargas and Myatt Snider will also enter this competition.

Along with the game, the participants will be able to indulge in thrilling music, lip-smacking food, and several other American yard games. Fans are encouraged to attend this event, if not take part in it, with a meager $5 donation to the Speedway Children’s Charities.

This one is perhaps one of the most creative ways that the Speedway Children’s Charities have come up with to raise funds for the youngsters in need. Hinting at the uniqueness of the event, Director of Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte Chapter Taylor Kirby said, “Kicking off the new year with our new Pit Road Pickleball tournament not only offers a unique twist on this popular sport, it provides an opportunity for families, friends, and the community to come together for a day of fun and philanthropy.”

Another iconic NASCAR racetrack gears up to run laps for charity

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is expected to host their popular Laps for Charity, an event that will give NASCAR fans the golden opportunity to drive the 1.5-mile speedway. However, vehicles are not limited to just cars; one could choose from an array of machines ranging from trucks, motorcycles, and other street-legal vehicles.

The entries to this exciting event are available through three packages: a Car Club Special offer at $65, that will allow the participants to run 5 laps on the racetrack; a VIP Concierge package worth $100 that will facilitate a 7-lap run and lastly, a general admission of $75, which will again have the participants run 5 continuous laps on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

As the actions are all set to unfurl on March 10, fans wait eagerly for their favorite events to happen. Indeed, it is an exciting opportunity for the fans when they get to run their vehicles of choice on a track where the stalwarts of NASCAR race.