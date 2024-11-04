Accused of Selling His Soul to NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Implored to “Join the 23XI Lawsuit”

Joe Gibbs left Martinsville on Sunday with his face full of disappointment. NASCAR had thrown his driver Christopher Bell out of the Championship 4 for riding the wall during the Xfinity 500 and refused to let him appeal the decision.

The coach was further broken about how the Chevrolet teams had bunched up to help Bell’s contender, William Byron, make the final transfer spot at his cost.

His emotional words to reporters, as he walked past the team haulers, touched an empathetic nerve in many. But adding another layer of thought to his situation makes one wonder if this is a result of his own doing.

Gibbs was one of those team owners who bent to NASCAR’s will over the charter negotiations and signed the papers last month even though they weren’t happy with the terms.

The promotion had threatened to retract their charters, which had been enough to shake them. Gibbs, for one, didn’t want to risk getting into a legal battle with it.

The showcase of weakness could be what has now given it a stronger hold over how or what the team owners do. A section of the fandom believes the same and gave voice to that layer, in response to Matt Weaver’s post on X.

One fan wrote, “You know what would have helped him out? Owners sticking together and not signing away everything to NASCAR’s corrupt system.”

Because the big fishes like Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports refused to go against the system, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have. The two smaller and younger teams filed an antitrust lawsuit last month.

Another fan added, “I wonder how the owners are now feeling about signing those charters?!” Providing more control to the promotion was going to end nowhere good. The belief is that the effect of that decision has already begun showing its ugly head and Gibbs is the first one to be stricken. One other fan had a solution for the coach. They said, “Join the 23XI lawsuit, Joe!!!”

Denny Hamlin’s outrages on public forums like his podcast Actions Detrimental was not viewed lightly over the last couple of years. So, it makes sense that subjugating critical opinions from teams and drivers is on NASCAR’s agenda.

One follower wrote with this in mind, “I’m sure he’d Iike to say a lot more. New charter agreement keeps him from saying anything negative about NASCAR”

There was one comment, however, that blamed for the sorry scenario on another front. It went, “That’s what you get for selling your soul to the Japanese” The accusation comes from the unease to see Joe Gibbs Racing partnering with Toyota as their official OEM. Back on track, the question that looms ahead now is if Gibbs will decide to join the legal fight against the promotion.

Is that even possible now that the contracts are already signed? The answers will come soon. But it is certain that Christopher Bell is out of the playoffs and that NASCAR was gray at best in the decision-making. The coach has got no driver representing him in the final four now. This is not an outcome he must have envisioned when the season began.