“It’s Not Normal for Us”: Chase Elliott Not Really Buying Into the Idea of Podium Celebrations in NASCAR

Chase Elliott finished third in last Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup race in Mexico City. In doing so, Elliott was one of three drivers to make NASCAR history by standing on an Olympic-style podium honoring the top three finishers, alongside race winner Shane van Gisbergen and runner-up Christopher Bell.

Advertisement

While van Gisbergen, Bell and numerous other NASCAR drivers, media and fans applauded the first-ever NASCAR podium, Elliott was less than overjoyed, saying he disagreed with the practice, which for now will only be at Mexico City — if NASCAR returns there next year that is.

“I am not really for it or against it, I am fine with it,” Elliott said. “I have no problem in giving Shane his congratulations and making sure he is celebrated properly. He won the race, and he deserved the right to that.”

But there was a caveat for Elliott, which sounded somewhat like a line from the movie Talladega Nights. “Me being the second loser, I can certainly get in there and make sure that I appreciate the job that he did,” Elliott said.

But what if Elliott had won at Mexico? He likely would have had a much different reaction. Well, maybe, based on his answer when asked about it.

“Would I have rather that been me (winning the race)? Yeah, no question,” Elliott said before pivoting, adding, “It’s (podiums) not normal for us, so I am okay with it. I am okay with doing it (or) I am okay with not doing it.”

Elliott spoke about NASCAR’s traditions and if this could be the start of a new one but also cautioned against breaking old customs. “If that is going to be a new thing, then it’s totally fine and we can start a new tradition. But that has not historically been us,” he said.

“So, I just want to make sure our focus is being us, being NASCAR and that is okay. We are our own form of motorsports and we can stand on our own two feet and we can do our own thing. So, as long as we are not doing it to be like everybody else, I am fine. But if that is the case, I am also good not doing it.”

How do other drivers feel about podiums?

Elliott is in the minority about not caring whether NASCAR continues the podium tradition or not. Many others are in favor of it, including his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

“Second and third should be celebrated a little bit more than it is, not only for yourself and your team, but your partners and whatnot,” said Larson, who finished 36th in the 37-driver field. “I think there’s ways that NASCAR can look at making it have their own kind of touch and feel.”

Ross Chastain, who finished 16th, added, “I love it. I’ve always been a little disappointed that we don’t celebrate second and third more.

“It (coming second or third) means so much, and when you do it repeatedly, it can feel like it’s a letdown, but yes, we all want to win. But running top three in the Cup series is so challenging that I think we should have always celebrated it more.”

NASCAR as a sport would certainly want to evolve on its own terms, and not in imitation of others.