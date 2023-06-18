After Jeff Gordon’s Exit, Tony Stewart Departure Put NASCAR in a Tough Spot

FOX’s veteran NASCAR commentator, Mike Joy, recently had a frank discussion with BVM Sports. With a rich history of covering NASCAR races, Joy divulged his thoughts on the decision to rotate analysts for the All-Star broadcasts, a move which saw Jeff Gordon replaced. In this captivating conversation, Joy also acknowledged the exceptional performance of Tony Stewart as an analyst. In a light-hearted manner, he expressed his wish for Stewart to handle all the broadcasts, if the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing wasn’t preoccupied with drag racing.

Advertisement

From Earnhardt Sr winning all those championships to Jimmie Johnson equalling his tally, Joy has truly seen it all and is one of the most iconic voices in the sport.

Mike Joy’s concern after Jeff Gordon dropped analyst duties



Veteran broadcaster Mike Joy shared his initial apprehensions when they had to fill the shoes of former NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon, on the All-Star broadcast. Joy stated, “This is the second year that we have done this. Instead of naming a permanent replacement of analyst for Jeff Gordon. At first, I was a little concerned, having somebody different every week. Then some people decided they wanted to do more races than not. It’s been fun to have very different viewpoints and experience levels… right across the board.”

Advertisement

In the midst of this ever-changing lineup of analysts, Mike Joy pondered over the advantages of having a single, steadfast voice. It brings to mind the prospect of Tony Stewart, who Joy believes could have taken on the role of analyst for all the broadcasts.

Joy thinks Tony Stewart could have done all of the analyst broadcasts



As the conversation progressed, Joy noted the diverse range of analysts contributing to the broadcasts. He firmly believed if three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart hadn’t shifted to full-time racing in the NHRA, he would have been the ideal choice to take the analyst’s seat for all the broadcasts.

“We have had some guest analysts that haven’t really been in the sport, for the last four or five years. Some were a little out of touch with what was going on. Some were just right on point. Then we have Tony Stewart. If he hadn’t gone drag racing this year I think would have done them all and done a great job at it. “

We have already had Stewart show up in the broadcast booth a couple of times. However, given his NHRA duties as a racing driver in that series, it would not be feasible to have the former champion in the booth every other race.