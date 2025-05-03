mobile app bar

“How Did We Not Make a Bigger Deal?”: Mike Joy Makes Perfect Case for the Impossibility of Ranking NASCAR Drivers Across Eras

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 14: Broadcast team of Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Mike Joy do a preface segment on track before the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on April 14, 2024 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc Icon Sportswire) AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240413150400

Mike Joy (L). Image Credit: Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire)

It’s arguably the biggest, age-old argument in NASCAR: how do you compare drivers across different eras of the sport?

And the answer is always the same: you can’t.

Countless fans, media, and drivers have tried to draw comparisons between, say, Richard Petty and David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon, maybe Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson.

But it’s just impossible to do so because cars were different between eras, overall technology was different, and driver talent was different.

NASCAR on FOX lead play-by-play announcer Mike Joy has been calling races for nearly 50 years. And even with the countless number of racers he’s seen over those years, Joy also cannot say for certain why Driver A is better than Driver B or even Driver C. It just can’t be done.

Joy talked about that very topic on a recent episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour on FOX. When Harvick asked Joy to, for example, rank where Kyle Larson would place in NASCAR history, Joy came up with an immediate answer – but then added a caveat.

“Certainly Top 10 and possibly Top 5 (but) it’s very, very hard to compare eras,” Joy told Harvick. “We have no idea how David Pearson would do in this car today, or Richard Petty, or even Jeff Gordon. We don’t know. We’ll never know.”

Joy went so far as to try and quantify Harvick’s own racing career and how he might have stacked up against drivers and cars from 20 or 30 years earlier.

“We have no idea how you might have done in one of those cars in the 70s and 80s, say, before power steering or even before front-steer cars, before Bobby Allison made the front steer car a thing, and everybody was driving rear-steer banjo cars.

“Essentially, they were all racing ‘63 Ford Galaxies with different sheet metal on them, because that was the underpinnings, and maybe different engines. So we’ll never really know.

“The other thing is, sometimes you get a driver that’s so dominant that the success of other drivers pales by comparison. I was looking at your (Harvick’s) stats the other day and not just all the races you won, but all the top fives, all the laps led, all of everything.

“And I’m going, when Kevin was racing, how did we not make a bigger deal out of this?”

Well, there was a good reason, Joy noted.

“Oh yeah, Jimmie Johnson was winning five championships in a row. And everything else kind of was well down the list by comparison. So we celebrate it now. Sorry if we didn’t celebrate it so much then.”

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these