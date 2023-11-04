Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shoots Down Narrative of NASCAR Championship Drivers Being Soft This Year

Dale Earnhardt Jr. enjoyed his return to Daytona International Speedway, but don’t expect this week’s test to lead to anything bigger for the retired racer. Dtb Dale Jr

Back in the day when drivers such as Tony Stewart used to be in the game, the championship four race build-up would be an interesting one to witness for the fans. Drivers like him would usually talk trash against each other to bring out the hype of the mega race ahead of them. However, with the current season’s championship four drivers, things seem to be relatively quiet.

During the press conference with the broadcast crew before the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked about the lack of trash talks between the championship four drivers. Adding if they would have to wait till the race day to hear the drivers eventually let their inner fire out.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. does not believe the championship four drivers are soft this season

Junior responded, “Well maybe, we’ll get lucky and see that but I just think it’s a coincidence more than anything. The people that are the drivers that make up the four just happen to have, very even, calm personalities they’re just not very dynamic or aggressive.”

“But it’s more, I think more coincidence than anything and maybe that’s a bit unfortunate… Because it may run thin on some storylines for us on sound bites and so forth today. But I honestly believe and Jeff, I think anyone else up here would say this, that when it comes down to it, they’ll do whatever it takes right? And ask for forgiveness later to be able to be a champion..”

Junior expressed his belief that it is difficult to imagine the four drivers being in such proximity to each other in the final corner without some on-track altercation.

He also explained the importance of a championship title opportunity for a driver like Ryan Blaney, who has been racing in the series for eight years and may not get another chance in the future.

Thus Junior believed there was the need to seize the opportunity when it presented itself and predicted that the drivers would rise to the occasion and produce a competitive moment.