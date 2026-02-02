“Let Me Know if You Need a Tow!”: Chris Buescher Pokes Fun at Ryan Preece as NASCAR Drivers Await the Clash

NASCAR drivers are thoroughly enjoying the snowy season as fans await the start of the 2026 Cook Out Clash. While Joey Logano is enjoying the layers of snow with his family, drifting around his driveway in North Carolina with his family, RFK Racing drivers Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece are seemingly reveling in their own fashion.

Recently, Preece posted a picture from his parking space where his cars, including a truck, could be spotted almost completely buried in snow. Except for the door, everything lay covered beneath a white snow blanket. He captioned the image, writing, “Snow day. The One-Fifty says the summer tires aren’t going to cut it,” emphasizing how his low-riding Ford F150 could struggle in such weather.

Meanwhile, his teammate, Buescher, replied to Preece’s tweet and uploaded a video of himself doing donuts in his lifted truck, which sits high off the ground, hinting he can navigate anywhere, even off-road. He poked fun at his teammate, writing, “4×4 >>>> lowrider Let me know if you need a tow, buddy!”

4×4 >>>> lowrider Let me know if you need a tow, buddy! https://t.co/UD10ajkY3I pic.twitter.com/wWQgMcRdrg — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) January 31, 2026

Preece replied to the jab by sharing a GIF in the comments from the television show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, featuring the characters ice skating while moving their hands with “Psh!” written in the video.

Fans also jumped into the conversation as one supporter commented, “I think Buescher is enjoying the spinning around!” while another compared the two drivers to young boys, saying, “You boys love playing in dirt, mud, and snow. Glad you’re enjoying it. Be safe out there.”

One devotee expressed hope that the duo performs similar donuts after they win the Clash, writing, “Hope that’s what you do Monday night as you win the Clash.” At the same time, a fourth fan took note of the general interactions among the RFK Racing drivers, observing, “RFK may have the best teammate interactions of any of team.”

While NASCAR labors to get the unofficial start of the season to the starting line, Brad Keselowski’s drivers are making the best of their free time. For now, the governing body has postponed the Clash once again to Wednesday as the weather continues to wreak havoc with the schedule in Winston-Salem.