Kevin Harvick Justifies Chris Buescher Losing Temper, Explains RFK Driver’s Pit-Road Aggression

The current generation of Cup Series drivers not having big personalities has been a passive criticism against NASCAR in recent times. However, former champion Kevin Harvick would not agree with that take. Not after what went down between Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick in Darlington on Sunday.

Harvick was back in the Fox Sports studio to talk on his podcast “Harvick Happy Hour” when he broke down the incident which led to Buescher missing out on a potential win, courtesy of Reddick wrecking him from the lead with 10 laps to go. The RFK Racing driver was seen seething on the pit road, in the aftermath, refusing to accept Reddick’s multiple apologies.

Harvick justified Buescher’s anger, “He’s frustrated. He’s mad and he knows that the opportunities that just passed him by… He might not get another one. He might not have another opportunity to win a race this year.” Darlington was the second time in as many weeks that he missed out on a potential win. Kyle Larson had got the better of him in Kansas by 0.001 seconds.

Going forward, Harvick trusts that the #17 RFK Racing team will get more opportunities to secure a victory. The reason for the belief is the exemplary speed that it put out over the last couple of weeks. With RFK being the one Ford-backed outfit that seems to have figured out the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, a victory flag might not be far for Buescher.

Kevin Harvick is not pleased with Tyler Reddick’s apologies to Buescher

Going to the other end of the table, Harvick opened up on why he hated Reddick’s post-race interview. The 23XI Racing driver took all the blame on himself for wrecking Buescher and kept continually apologizing to his counterpart. From Harvick’s point-of-view, this did not provide a good outlook.

“I don’t like when these guys go down the road apologizing so much. It’s just pathetic,” he said. “I wish they would apologize and just say, ‘I had to do what I had to do to to try to win the race. It didn’t work out. I’m sorry and I apologize for doing that. If I had to do it again I wish we’d have both continued.’ But don’t over apologize. Please, please do not over apologize.”

Despite the strong emotions after the race, neither Buescher nor Reddick appeared to have revenge on their minds. The former took it to social media to clarify that he was focused on performing well in the Coca-Cola 600 despite the disappointment of not winning in the last two weeks.