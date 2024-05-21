mobile app bar

“He Won’t Quit”: Kyle Larson Backs Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Amidst JTG Daugherty Driver’s Brawl With Kyle Busch

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"He won't quit": Kyle Larson backs Ricky Stenhouse Jr. amidst JTG Daugherty driver's brawl with Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The highlight of the NASCAR All-Star weekend this year was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punching the taste out of Kyle Busch‘s mouth after the race on Sunday. Busch has a reputation of being one of the more aggressive competitors. Although, according to Kyle Larson, Stenhouse is the one who would have the upper hand if it came down to a proper fight between the two.

According to motorsports journalist Jenna Fryer, Larson said that Stenhouse is one to never give up and just keep scrapping for any advantage he can get. “Oh, Ricky, for sure. He’s a scrapper. And he doesn’t stop. He won’t stop,” the Hendrick Motorsports star reportedly said.

It all went down because the #47 initially seemed to run the #8 into the wall and made Rowdy agitated in the process. The 2X Cup Series champion proceeded to intentionally wreck Stenhouse. The JTG Daugherty Racing star then parked in Rowdy’s pit stall and waited for him to show up by his hauler. Several people got involved in the ensuing brawl between the two drivers including Ricky’s father (Stenhouse Sr.)

After it was all over, Stenhouse Jr. revealed the reason why he lost his cool in such a way. Apparently, there was a lot of pent-up frustration in the JTG Daugherty star against Busch.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reveals frustration with Kyle Busch

Speaking to one of the reporters after the whole altercation, Stenhouse said, “I wrecked him one time at Daytona and he’s been kind of bad-mouthing me ever since. When I was talking to him he kept saying that I wrecked him so yeah definitely built up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself. I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to and I understand that.”

This animosity might not go away anytime soon and it will surely boil over into the rest of the 2024 NASCAR season. It certainly will be interesting to see how the two racers deal with each other in the upcoming races.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these