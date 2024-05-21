“He Won’t Quit”: Kyle Larson Backs Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Amidst JTG Daugherty Driver’s Brawl With Kyle Busch

The highlight of the NASCAR All-Star weekend this year was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punching the taste out of Kyle Busch‘s mouth after the race on Sunday. Busch has a reputation of being one of the more aggressive competitors. Although, according to Kyle Larson, Stenhouse is the one who would have the upper hand if it came down to a proper fight between the two.

According to motorsports journalist Jenna Fryer, Larson said that Stenhouse is one to never give up and just keep scrapping for any advantage he can get. “Oh, Ricky, for sure. He’s a scrapper. And he doesn’t stop. He won’t stop,” the Hendrick Motorsports star reportedly said.

I asked Larson who would win an actual fight between Stenhouse and Busch. “Oh, Ricky, for sure. He’s a scrapper. And he doesn’t stop. He won’t stop.” — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) May 20, 2024

It all went down because the #47 initially seemed to run the #8 into the wall and made Rowdy agitated in the process. The 2X Cup Series champion proceeded to intentionally wreck Stenhouse. The JTG Daugherty Racing star then parked in Rowdy’s pit stall and waited for him to show up by his hauler. Several people got involved in the ensuing brawl between the two drivers including Ricky’s father (Stenhouse Sr.)

After it was all over, Stenhouse Jr. revealed the reason why he lost his cool in such a way. Apparently, there was a lot of pent-up frustration in the JTG Daugherty star against Busch.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reveals frustration with Kyle Busch

Speaking to one of the reporters after the whole altercation, Stenhouse said, “I wrecked him one time at Daytona and he’s been kind of bad-mouthing me ever since. When I was talking to him he kept saying that I wrecked him so yeah definitely built up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself. I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to and I understand that.”

This animosity might not go away anytime soon and it will surely boil over into the rest of the 2024 NASCAR season. It certainly will be interesting to see how the two racers deal with each other in the upcoming races.