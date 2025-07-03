After Two Rain-Soaked Attempts, NASCAR Drivers Hope for Dry Conditions at Upcoming Chicago Street Race

NASCAR’s foray into the streets of Chicago in 2023 was a shot in the dark, but one that lit up the sport in ways few expected. While the first street race drew widespread fanfare, it also tied city traffic in knots, sparking some local frustration. But when Shane van Gisbergen made history with his debut race victory, all the noise shifted. Suddenly, it was all about SVG, the Chicago atmosphere, and the spectacle that unfolded downtown.

Yet, if there’s been one persistent spoiler in this street racing saga, it’s the weather. During both editions, rain has thrown a wrench into the works, forcing shortened races, delays, and the introduction of wet-weather tires that altered the competitive equation.

The Grant Park 165, centerpiece of the Chicago weekend, has seen more than its share of slick surfaces and damp drama. Still, both the races produced fireworks and talking points aplenty, though not every driver has welcomed the rain-soaked chaos.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports voiced his hope for clear skies. He said, “Honestly, I’m just hoping we have good weather this weekend in Chicago. The last two years it has rained, and it really changed the dynamic of how the race goes and who is a factor,” he said.

Byron added that it would be refreshing to see how the event plays out without the wet wildcard. Still, with two years of experience under their belts, the field is better equipped for whatever comes.

“I just love the vibe the race brings, racing downtown through the city. It’s unlike the other venues we go to, and I think it brings an element that we need,” Byron remarked.

Legacy Motor Club’s Erik Jones echoed this sentiment too. He called the Chicago layout a refreshing change on the traditional NASCAR playbook, praising its uniqueness and the unexpected variables that have made it memorable.

Yet, Jones made no secret of his preference for a dry contest. Reflecting on his team’s momentum, he added, “Hopefully, we can have a dry race to see how things play out.”

Meanwhile, Michael McDowell, now driving for Spire Motorsports, has quietly made the Chicago course his playground, with back-to-back top-10s to show for it. But even he repeated the chorus of his peers, saying, “I am looking forward to Chicago, it is a fun track and hopefully, we can get a smooth weekend with no rain.”

Though he admitted his new team is still finding its feet, McDowell believes the upcoming stretch, Chicago followed by Sonoma, could offer prime chances to steal a win and lock down a postseason berth.