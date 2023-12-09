“Waited Like 6 Months”: NASCAR Ace Bubba Wallace Explains Reason Behind Failing Driving License Test

Today, Bubba Wallace is a big name in the arena of NASCAR. But he’s also someone who once failed his driving license test. In an episode of The Bobby Bones Show, Wallace said that it was indeed true that he failed that test. And that was not because he lacked what it takes to drive a car on the road.

It was because the test requires the applicants to memorize a plethora of road signs that could pop up as they drive.

“I passed my written, failed the computer test because the damn signs that you never see,” said Wallace. “Some damn rural podunk town and it’s like I’ve never seen that before! I waited like 6 months. I was in no hurry to get my driver’s license.”

Wallace then went on to recall his first time driving on the road. He said, “The first time I actually drove a car on the road, I ran off the road twice when traffic came at me because I had never experienced that before.”

Bubba Wallace on his wife’s help in helping him to cope with depression

One would think that after a much improved season with a playoff qualification, Bubba Wallace would remember the season fondly. However, that wasn’t the case. Wallace told The Associated Press how despite his season and despite his buddy Ryan Blaney winning the championship, he didn’t feel much joy and excitement.

But during this tough time, Wallace revealed it was his wife Amanda Wallace who came to his rescue. “My wife can see that I’m off, but I don’t have the what or the why that I’m feeling this way to allow her to help me. To my peeps out there staring at a blank wall, I’m with you. Tomorrow is another day. Another opportunity. Keep after it.”

“I wake up and my wife’s there. She’s like, ‘How are you feeling today?’ And it’s like one of those days.”

Wallace added that he and his wife keep each other on their toes, that they do things like playing video games together and such. The #23 driver emphasized how his wife is “a massive help”, constantly there for him during his tough time.