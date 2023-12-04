Bubba Wallace vs. Chase Elliott, Who Had a Better Season in 2023?

For both Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott and 23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace, 2023 was the first time they experienced something new, but on opposite spectrums. For Bubba Wallace, it was a good one. However, for Elliott, not so much.

Advertisement

Bubba Wallace qualified for the playoffs for the first time this year. Chase Elliott failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time during his tenure at Hendrick Motorsports.

So, one would perhaps wonder whose season was better; Wallace or Elliott?

Advertisement

Although Chase Elliott’s 2023 playoff story ended at Watkins Glen International, he was able to get his #9 Chevy into the owner’s championship. Of course, both drivers went winless but Elliott beat Bubba Wallace in one aspect. Chase Elliott had 7 top-5 finishes this year, which was more than Bubba Wallace, who had only 5.

Nevertheless, making it into the playoffs is crucial for every NASCAR driver out there. One could have an array of solid performances in the regular season. But if they don’t make it into the playoffs, it could become a potential threat to their future with the sponsors and with the team in the long run.

Although for someone of Chase Elliott’s stardom, it probably wouldn’t be a problem. But the speedster himself was quite hard on himself for not having made it in the playoffs. Not even once did he blame the cars or his crew for his 2023 misfortune.

However, now that the season is done and dusted, Elliott and his crew chief Alan Gustafson finally have the time they need to find their lost mojo back. Bubba Wallace, too, is expected to pull up his socks and come back stronger next year.

Bubba Wallace trolled Chase Elliott at the NASCAR Awards ceremony

Bubba Wallace took a dig at his fellow racer Chase Elliott when CBS Sports reporter Steven Taranto reminded him of a bet that the duo had made on the NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs during the Awards ceremony last year.

Advertisement

A 27-13 victory for the Bulldogs meant the Hendrick Motorsports driver was the winner of the bet. Interestingly, Bubba Wallace seemed to have forgotten about the bet. He then proceeded to take a playful jab at the Golden Boy of Hendrick Motorsports. He said, “I don’t know. That dude makes so much money and he wants a dollar from me, that’s nuts. Picking on the little people, come on Chase. Be better bro.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/STaranto92/status/1730367523760079023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I didn’t hear about the bet, I don’t know. Maybe if I owe him a 100 bucks, I’ll give him a 100 bucks. Is he here tonight,” Wallace added, remarking jokingly that if it’s Chase Elliott, he wouldn’t show up.

But of course, Elliott did show up and collected his Most Popular Driver award in person.