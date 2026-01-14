Alex Bowman Breaks Down Why He Enjoys the Garage Side of the Chili Bowl More Than Racing

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman has raced in the Chili Bowl Nationals on seven occasions, but he limits himself to being a team owner in the midget race nowadays. In 2025, he fielded four entries with Jake Swanson, CJ Leary, Kevin Thomas Jr., and Briggs Danner behind the wheel. This year, he has scaled back the operation and has fielded only two cars.

CJ Leary and Briggs Danner alone represent his banner in the ongoing event. While many other Cup Series drivers are trying to diversify their portfolio by entering such races, it is a surprise that Bowman has already tried it and has removed himself from it.

That said, Bowman has a solid reason for not being an active participant. He told FloRacing, “I think the biggest thing for me in the midget side of things is that I just don’t fit. My knees are in the steering box so bad. I am super uncomfortable driving the race car.

“I can be comfortable in a seat with no safety or support, because I gain so much room. But in a seat that’s acceptable, I just don’t have enough room in the car.”

So, it is not a matter of losing interest or not having the skill. The midget car is just too small for Bowman’s body size and shape. He continued, “It’s tough. The distance from my hips and knees is long and gets my knees in the steering box really bad.” While he admits that he is not great at setting the cars up, he also acknowledges that he is better at it than racing the cars.

Bowman is under extra pressure in the Cup Series

The leadership at Hendrick Motorsports has underlined time and time again that Bowman’s seat at the team is not at risk and that he is fulfilling their expectations. But it is no secret that his performances don’t match up to those of his teammates. With the Chase format being reintroduced, things become a lot trickier for him.

His performances need to be good consistently, and he needs to secure wins to remain at the top of the table along with Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Chase Elliott. Furthermore, if he doesn’t manage to stay within the vicinity of them, the team always has plenty of other options like Corey Day, Rajah Caruth, and Jesse Love to pick from.