How Is the NASCAR 2024 Clash at the Coliseum Format Different From the 2023 Edition?

The Busch Light Clash will begin at the L.A. Coliseum within a few days marking the onset of yet another year of thrilling on-track action. NASCAR revealed its format for the event which included some pressing changes from that of 2023. The biggest transition was the reduced Main Event field size.

27 cars raced at the exhibition race last year but the upcoming race will see only 23, which was the total in the inaugural Busch Light Clash back in 2022. The promotion expanded the field last year to provide space for all major stars to participate but the race ended up being filled with cautions because of it. The reduction is being seen as a welcome move considering that the heat races will be more intense now.

The format for the four heat races that are scheduled for Saturday (February 3) remains unchanged. However, the single-car qualifying session that preceded them has been eliminated. The lap speeds from the final practice will determine the starting line-up for the heat races. Each of the four races will be 25 laps and the top 5 finishers from each race will get to the main event.

A change to the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) has been announced as well. The race will have just one 75-lap LCQ as opposed to the two LCQs of 50 laps each last year. The top two finishers from the single LCQ will advance to the main event. In 2023, the top three drivers from each LCQ got to race in the weekend finale.

The final 23-car grid will include those who advance from the Heat Races, the two top drivers who get in through the 75-lap LCQ, and the driver who stands highest in the 2023 Cup Series point standings but has not got into the main race through other means.

NASCAR Mexico will turn up at the L.A. Coliseum during the Busch Light Clash

A few hours before the Cup Series drivers pop into their rides to get the engines roaring, NASCAR Mexico will make its debut inside the L.A. Coliseum by running the King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo. This marks the first time that the Clash has a support race since the Clash itself was designed as a support race for the Daytona Speedweeks.

The heat races that were originally scheduled for Sunday will now take place a day earlier courtesy of the NASCAR Mexico race. NASCAR on Fox will continue to serve as the broadcast partner for the Clash. The previous winners of the event were Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.