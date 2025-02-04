“I Don’t Think That’s Going to Happen Here Anytime Soon”: Joey Logano Makes Case for Return to Bowman Gray Despite Push for New Clash Venues

NASCAR had once eyed Bowman Gray Stadium for the Clash before ultimately selecting the LA Coliseum in 2022, given they ran a tire test at Bowman Gray to gauge the Next Gen car’s capabilities for the 2022 event. Now, with the Clash having made its mark at this venerable venue, luminaries like Joey Logano and Chase Elliott have been effusive in their praise.

In his post-race remarks, Logano supported NASCAR’s choice to host the event at Bowman Gray Stadium and indicated that he would like the race to return to the track again, despite the allure of exploring new locations for the Clash.

He remarked, “We’ve added new racetracks quite often. I think that’s successful. Doing the same thing eventually gets stale, but I don’t think that’s going to happen here anytime soon.”

Logano accentuated the importance of diversifying race locations, applauding the decision to experiment with new tracks, yet he found the intimate and packed setting of Bowman Gray particularly thrilling. He noted that it’s vital for the sport to keep things fresh by moving around, and this move has paid off.

However, the Bowman Gray stadium, despite not being big, fills up every weekend just with racing enthusiasts. It’s not easy to snag a ticket here, and often, the allure is in the chase — people always desire what seems just out of reach.

Logano further reflected on the spectator turnout, noting that a big chunk likely tuned in from home, unable to secure tickets due to the limited availability. The scarcity could very well heighten anticipation for next year’s event.

Returning to Bowman Gray could prove to be a prudent decision, as those who missed out this time might seize the opportunity to experience the race live next year.

Chase Elliott’s Perspective on Bowman Gray Stadium

Following his win at the non-points Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Chase Elliott shared his appreciation for the atmosphere, stating, “You all created a truly vibrant environment for us. Racing in such a unique stadium is not something we’re accustomed to, so it was genuinely thrilling.” Even before his victory lap, Elliott had nothing but praise for the venue.

Reflecting on previous events, Elliott contrasted his experiences between the Los Angeles and Bowman Gray venues. He acknowledged that although hosting the Clash race in Los Angeles was a commendable idea, its appeal diminished after its inaugural year. In stark contrast, he remarked about Bowman Gray,

“I think that the (Bowman Gray) Stadium is a place that has some historical value from a NASCAR presence perspective… I think that that’s going to last more than a year, in my opinion.”

The decision on whether Bowman Gray will host another Clash remains pending until later this season. Meanwhile, expectation is currently building among drivers and fans alike as they look forward to the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16.