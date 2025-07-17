mobile app bar

Alex Bowman Gets Real About NASCAR Cup Series’ Evolution & His Constant Fight to Keep Perspective in the Sport

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alex Bowman loves racing and being a NASCAR Cup driver. He’s been with some of the smallest and lowest-funded teams including BK Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing, and for the last eight seasons, he’s also been with the biggest and best-funded organization in the sport, Hendrick Motorsports. But wait, there’s more.

Bowman was Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s hand-picked choice to replace him behind the wheel of the No. 88 following the 2017 season, a year Bowman sat out without a ride. Bowman had replaced Earnhardt in several races in 2016 after Junior suffered a serious concussion, missing the entire latter half of the season.

Although there have been instances where Bowman wondered if he’d be retained by team owner Rick Hendrick, including at the end of the 2023 season when he missed the playoffs and finished a disappointing 20th in the standings, he’s always had his contract renewed.

When asked by Jeff Gluck of The Athletic on what continues to drive him, Bowman didn’t hesitate with a forthright answer. “Probably just continuously trying to be better,” he said. “Racing Cup at this level, it’s really easy to lose sight of the fact that you’re living the dream. You’re doing what you always wanted to do growing up.

“But it’s so hard and so competitive, and there’s so much pressure all the time that it becomes work. And then you think winning solves everything, or winning will make everything better. And it really doesn’t, because you still have to go the next week. You can still get your a** kicked just as bad the next week.”

Consistency remains a problem for Bowman

Speaking of that, Bowman has had a problem with consistency throughout his career, even when he hit the jackpot joining Team Hendrick. The winner of eight Cup races to date, he can win one week and finish in the bottom fourth of the field the next.

For example, thus far in the first 20 races of 2025, although winless, Bowman finished second at Homestead, only to finish 27th the following week at Martinsville, 35th at Darlington and 37th at Bristol. Or how he finished fifth at Kansas, then wound up 29th at Charlotte, 36th at Nashville and 36th again at Michigan.

“So it’s just the grind of continuing to try to train harder, find new things, and be faster,” Bowman said. “The Cup Series is in a place right now that 10 years ago, nobody was even close to this level. It’s continued to elevate.

“All the tools we all have access to now, everybody’s gotten so much better and everybody pushes each other. The field is so close. All the cars are the same.”

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

