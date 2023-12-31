HomeSearch

“They’re Like My Sons”: Rick Hendrick on Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson Relationship

Gowtham Ramalingam
|Published December 31, 2023

“They’re Like My Sons”: Rick Hendrick on Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson Relationship

Nov 17, 2018; Homestead Florida, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series owner Rick Hendrick talks with former driver Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson (48) during practice for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Jimmie Johnson-Jeff Gordon duo spent 16 years together in the garages of Rick Hendrick and gave him a combined 11 Cup Series championships. It would be no exaggeration to say that they have been the most important drivers in the growth of NASCAR’s winningest team and modern NASCAR itself.

Such performance and devotion are obvious to exceed the boundaries of a professional relationship. And they have. The 74-year-old Mr Hendrick said in an episode of Cars and Culture, “It’s amazing. They’re like my sons, you know, both of them.”

Traveling down the path about how he’d identified Gordon and immediately knew of his caliber, he added, I saw Jeff and said, ‘Man, this kid has got all the talent’. I took a chance. Didn’t have a sponsor and everybody thought I was crazy. (…) It changed the whole landscape of racing. Boy wonder…”

Jeff Gordon currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the team and is all set to take over once Mr. Hendrick decides to call it quits as the top man. Mr Hendrick has been known over these last 40 years as one of the best scouts of racing talents in NASCAR. Spotting Gordon and Johnson ended up being two of the biggest achievements to date.

Rick Hendrick’s early prediction of Jimmie Johnson’s talent

Talking about when he first saw a 16-year-old Jimmie Johnson race, Mr. Hendrick said, “I watched him in stadium trucks when he was just a kid, 16. To Chevrolet and Herb Fischel, I said, ‘You need to watch this guy’.  

Herb Fischel was another key figure in the rise of Jimmie Johnson as NASCAR champion. As a general manager at General Motors Racing at the time, Fischel had eyed Johnson’s talent and played a pivotal role in his career by helping him find a ride whenever possible, particularly in trucks. Who would’ve thought this relationship would end in Johnson moving to Hendrick Motorsports and winning 7 championships?

Just like Gordon was, Johnson too was offered an ownership stake at Hendrick Motorsports. But the driver had decided not to go for it at the time. Johnson’s story with the team hasn’t ended though he is now at a different camp as a top man of his own making today.

Share this article

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The Sports Rush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Read more from Gowtham Ramalingam