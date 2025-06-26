“This Is Comedy Gold”: Chris Buescher & Ryan Preece’s Hysterical Promo for New Sponsor Cracks NASCAR Fans Up

RFK Racing has found its rhythm this season, thanks in part to the recent addition of Ryan Preece. While the team had previously shown flashes of form, the collective performances of Preece, Brad Keselowski, and Chris Buescher have now hit a higher gear. At Pocono, all three RFK drivers cracked the top ten, accentuating the outfit’s growing consistency. Perhaps unsurprisingly, their off-track content is also striking a chord with fans.

Preece recently posted a lighthearted clip on his X handle, titled “Show & tell with @Chris_Buescher,” in which he played the animated host to Buescher’s deadpan delivery about his breakfast picks. The video opens with Preece leaning into the camera and declaring, “All right, listen up! My teammate wants to show you his favorite breakfast items. So, you better be nice and leave a good comment. Show ’em, Chris!”

Buescher then steps into the frame, calm and collected, while Preece continues to cheer him on from behind. “Hey, y’all. This is my Cinnamon toast crunch, it’s mega-sized,” he says. Preece echoes excitedly in the background, “Mega-Sized!” Unfazed, Buescher goes on, “Got 12 vitamins and minerals. Pretty good, I ate a lot of that.”

He follows up with, “And then my Cinnamon toast crunch Cinna dust. Put it on bananas, coffee, you know all kinds of stuff like that. And then my new favorite, cinnamon toast crunch treats. There were eight bars this morning. There’s only one now. Obviously, I like these,” while Preece hypes up every line with gusto in the background.

The video quickly won over fans, many of whom praised the drivers’ chemistry and timing. One viewer wrote, “Love the energy! Y’all are like twins.” Another added, “Chris looks like he’ll finish that mega size in two days. Can’t blame him, I’d do it in one.”

A third quipped, “Calm down, Chris. Put down the box, and move away… slowly… (this is comedy gold!).” Finally, a fan summarized the tone perfectly, writing, “Lmfao this is so good. Ryan in back all excited a while Chris is so series about his Cinnamon Toast Crunch.”

The video also appears to serve a commercial purpose. Buescher will pilot the No. 17 Ford at Atlanta Motor Speedway with sponsorship from Cinnamon Toast Crunch under its “Cinnadust” branding. The RFK Racing entry will carry a special Cinnadust-themed livery, marking a promotional partnership between the brand and the team for the event.